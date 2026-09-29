Los Angeles stands at the center of a new era of technological and industrial advancement, as AI, advanced manufacturing and aerospace redefine how businesses compete and grow.
Taking place during LA Tech Week, TECH DAY presented by Cambium convenes leading executives, innovators and industry leaders driving this transformation across Southern California and beyond. Through an executive-level program, the event will examine how AI is accelerating American design and manufacturing and the forces fueling Southern California’s emergence as an aerospace and defense powerhouse.
TECH DAY offers rare access to the leaders at the forefront of these industries, offering firsthand perspectives on where innovation is accelerating, investment and opportunity are emerging, and American technology and industry are headed next.
Registration is required and space is limited.
Agenda
12:00 PM – 1:15 PM: Check-In, Lunch & Networking
1:15 PM – 2:00 PM: The New Industrial Revolution: How AI Is Changing What America Can Build
How AI is powering a new era of design, manufacturing and technological advancement across aerospace, defense and robotics.
2:15 PM – 3:00 PM: The SoCal Aero Defense Boom
How Southern California is becoming a powerhouse for aerospace and defense, and what’s fueling its next wave of innovation, investment and growth.
3:00 PM – 3:30 PM: Fireside Chat
Speakers (More to Come)
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Chris Pimentel
Mayor
City of El Segundo
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Todd E. Wiest
Corporate Lead Executive - Los Angeles & LA Chapter President
Kratos Defense & AFCEA
Event Details
Contact eventinfo@latimes.com
Sponsorships
Contact Helya Askari, VP of Sales, helya.askari@latimes.com