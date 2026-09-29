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Business by LA Times Studios

TECH DAY presented by Cambium header

Los Angeles stands at the center of a new era of technological and industrial advancement, as AI, advanced manufacturing and aerospace redefine how businesses compete and grow.

Taking place during LA Tech Week, TECH DAY presented by Cambium convenes leading executives, innovators and industry leaders driving this transformation across Southern California and beyond. Through an executive-level program, the event will examine how AI is accelerating American design and manufacturing and the forces fueling Southern California’s emergence as an aerospace and defense powerhouse.

TECH DAY offers rare access to the leaders at the forefront of these industries, offering firsthand perspectives on where innovation is accelerating, investment and opportunity are emerging, and American technology and industry are headed next.

Registration is required and space is limited.

Secure your seat

Agenda

12:00 PM – 1:15 PM: Check-In, Lunch & Networking

1:15 PM – 2:00 PM: The New Industrial Revolution: How AI Is Changing What America Can Build
How AI is powering a new era of design, manufacturing and technological advancement across aerospace, defense and robotics.

2:15 PM – 3:00 PM: The SoCal Aero Defense Boom
How Southern California is becoming a powerhouse for aerospace and defense, and what’s fueling its next wave of innovation, investment and growth.

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM: Fireside Chat

Speakers (More to Come)

SPEAKER

Timothy Gardner, Chief Informatics Officer, Cambium

Timothy Gardner

Chief Informatics Officer
Cambium

SPEAKER

Stephan Herrera, Co-Founder, Chief Marketing Officer & Head of Government Affairs, Cambium

Stephan Herrera

Co-Founder, Chief Marketing Officer & Head of Government Affairs
Cambium

SPEAKER

Jennifer Krolik, Chief Operating Officer, GetChkd

Jennifer Krolik

Chief Operating Officer
GetChkd

Vice President of Finance
AFCEA

SPEAKER

Photo of Chris Pimentel

Chris Pimentel

Mayor
City of El Segundo

SPEAKER

Karan Talati, CEO & Co-Founder, First Resonance

Karan Talati

CEO & Co-Founder
First Resonance

SPEAKER

Todd E. Wiest, Corporate Lead Executive, Kratos Defense

Todd E. Wiest

Corporate Lead Executive - Los Angeles & LA Chapter President
Kratos Defense & AFCEA

BRONZE SPONSOR

Logo City of Segundo

Event Details

Contact eventinfo@latimes.com

Sponsorships

Contact Helya Askari, VP of Sales, helya.askari@latimes.com

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