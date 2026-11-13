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Alcott

Founded in 1979, Alcott Center for Mental Health Services (Alcott) serves low-income community members facing a variety of mental health and related challenges, including homelessness, substance use, and justice-involved reentry. Programs include behavioral health, supportive housing services, interim housing, and unarmed crisis response.

Alcott Logo

Last year, Alcott served over 3,400 individuals across programs, with 80% of surveyed clients reporting improvement in coping abilities. Additionally, through our 24/7 unarmed crisis response program, Alcott responded to 11,200 diverted 911 calls with trauma-informed crisis response across the City of Los Angeles. We’re disrupting cycles of mental health, homelessness, and incarceration and improving the lives of underserved individuals through integrated social care.

GET INVOLVED

Join the Alcott family in caring for community members facing complex mental health, housing, and justice-involved challenges. Your donation makes effective, evidence-based care accessible for those who cannot afford it. Alcott accepts donations online or by check, as well as gifts of stock, crypto, DAF, and Planned Gifts (Bequests). Other ways to get involved include:

  • Gifts from your IRA assets or Retirement Plan (QCD’s)
  • Monthly giving
  • Volunteering at events
  • Corporate partnerships, including corporate giving, your employee giving program, event sponsorship, hosting a drive, or team-building volunteer days.

SERVICE AREA
Alcott is a local community nonprofit serving individuals across Los Angeles County.

MISSION STATEMENT
To improve the mental health of underserved individuals through integrated social care.

TOP EXECUTIVE
Adrianne Angeles, President & CEO

YEAR ESTABLISHED
1979

CONTACT
ADDRESS: 10549 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

PHONE: 310.785.2121

EMAIL: dcipponeri@alcott.org

WEBSITE: alcott.org

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