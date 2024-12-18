Founded in 1904, All For Kids strengthens vulnerable children, families and communities across Southern California through innovative, prevention-based strategies and advocacy.

Serving 50,000 children and parents annually, All For Kids provides parenting education and access to community resources, behavioral health support, foster care and foster-adoption, and community engagement opportunities. This Positive Prevention approach empowers families and communities to promote well-being and build environments where children thrive.

GET INVOLVED

Join us in creating a world where every child is safe to grow by becoming a donor. Support from caring individuals and forward-thinking foundations and corporations enables us to work in communities throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties and beyond to help ensure children can thrive. You can make an individual donation, a company donation, sponsor an event or more.

You can really get into the swing of things by participating in our annual Golf Tournament – 2026’s will be held on May 18. If you would like to sponsor an event, volunteer to work at an event or join an event planning committee, please email christinecahill@allforkids.org.

SERVICE AREA

All For Kids serves children and parents through 14 community sites in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, with additional services and initiatives in Kern, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura Counties. The nonprofit’s training and expertise extend statewide and nationally.

MISSION STATEMENT

Nurturing child well-being through prevention, collaboration and compassion. All for Kids is committed to helping children thrive in strong families and connected communities.

TOP EXECUTIVE

Ronald E. Brown, Ph.D., President & CEO

YEAR ESTABLISHED

1904

ADDRESS: 1910 Magnolia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA, 90007

PHONE: 855.685.4673

EMAIL: buildhope@allforkids.org

WEBSITE: allforkids.org

