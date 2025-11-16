Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica provides essential, high-quality programming for kids and teens at Club locations throughout the community.

Our Clubs are safe, empowering spaces for young people after school and in the summer. This past year, we’ve implemented over 30 state-of-the-art programs that help kids shine. Club kids are engaged in programs including academics, STEM, creative arts, financial literacy, sports, and more. Community support helps us ensure that tuition is never a barrier for kids and families who need us.

GET INVOLVED

We’ve been Santa Monica’s kid experts for over 80 years and are expanding our impact across West Los Angeles. Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica is here to help kids thrive today and succeed tomorrow! Since 1944, we have been focused on only one thing: creating brighter futures for kids. This focus means we understand what drives kids, know how to connect to them, and have tools they need to thrive.

In our rapidly changing world, creating bright futures means that we must constantly focus on reaching the families who need us most. Your support helps us do that. Join us today and become part of a community taking action to ensure every kid has the opportunity to reach their full potential. Your support ensures our proven programs can reach all kids regardless of income.

MISSION STATEMENT

Our mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

SERVICE AREA

We serve families across Santa Monica and West Los Angeles through 11 Club sites and outreach services. In total, we impact over 4,000 kids each year in over 120 zip codes in L.A. County!

YEAR ESTABLISHED

1944

TOP EXECUTIVE

Brynja Seagren, CEO

ADDRESS: 1220 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90401

PHONE: 310.361.8500

EMAIL: info@smbgc.org

WEBSITE: smbgc.org | Instagram | LinkedIn