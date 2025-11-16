California Hospital Medical Center Foundation operates as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, integral to Dignity Health - California Hospital Medical Center’s commitment to the Los Angeles community. Since 1985, the Foundation has been the critical conduit for philanthropic support, empowering Dignity Health – California Hospital Medical Center to provide nationally recognized medical care for all.

Our efforts are concentrated on generating resources for essential building and infrastructure enhancements, the acquisition of advanced medical technology, the sustainment and expansion of patient care services, and vital community outreach initiatives.

A testament to our comprehensive approach to health equity is Hope Street Margolis Family Center, a Foundation-supported hospital program that delivers crucial educational, social, and health services to underserved families, extending our healing presence beyond traditional hospital care. Guided by a committed Board of Directors, the Foundation raises more than $25 million annually, stewarding these investments to further Dignity Health’s enduring mission.

MISSION STATEMENT

California Hospital Medical Center Foundation is dedicated to securing philanthropic support for building projects, equipping our facilities, enhancing patient care services, and expanding community outreach for Dignity Health – California Hospital Medical Center. Our unwavering mission ensures that all individuals in need receive the highest quality medical care, fostering the well-being of the Los Angeles community with compassion and respect.

GET INVOLVED

At Dignity Health, we believe that every individual deserves compassionate, high-quality care. California Hospital Medical Center Foundation offers myriad avenues for individuals and organizations to join us in this vital mission, fostering a healthier and more humane Los Angeles.

Philanthropic support is the cornerstone of our ability to innovate and expand vital services. Your generosity fuels significant advancements, enabling us to acquire cutting-edge medical equipment, develop robust patient care initiatives, and strengthen our impactful community outreach programs, such as Hope Street Margolis Family Center.

We welcome various forms of giving, from individual contributions to corporate and foundation partnerships, and encourage exploration of our Health Equity Fund, which directly addresses disparities in care. Every donation, regardless of size, is an investment in the health and dignity of our community, directly supporting our steadfast commitment to providing care to all who need it, regardless of their ability to pay. 100% of donations go directly to the cause designated by the donor.

To learn more about how you can contribute to our healing ministry, please connect with the Foundation at (213) 742-5662 or email CHMCFoundation@CommonSpirit.org.

YEAR ESTABLISHED: 1985

SERVICE AREA

Greater Los Angeles

TOP EXECUTIVE

Susan Shum, Chief Philanthropy Officer

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Eileen Conn, CPM |Chair

Wendy On, CPA |Vice Chair

Carlton J. Jenkins | Secretary

Eloise M. Appel, EdD

Rebecca Cheng

Marc Futernick, MD

Reginald Jones, MD FACS

Edward Keyes

Theresa Martinez

Steve Needleman

Richard O. Oxford

Anette Padilla

Jeanne E. Raya

Susan Shum

Mariel Waller

Jill Welton, MSN

ADDRESS: 1401 S. Grand Ave, Leavey Hall, Los Angeles, CA 90015

PHONE: 213.742.5867

EMAIL: CHMCFoundation@CommonSpirit .org

WEBSITE: supportcaliforniahospital.org/

