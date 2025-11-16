The Cathay Bank Foundation was founded in 2002 for the purpose of raising and administering funds to benefit community-based nonprofit organizations. Through our support of affordable housing, small business development and workforce training, we help build stronger, more resilient communities.

We champion educational equity by funding programs that empower youth, promote financial literacy and open doors to higher learning. And we stand with organizations that provide essential health and social services – from shelters and food banks to mental health and wellness initiatives – ensuring that families in need have the support to thrive. Together, we’re rooted in community and driven by the belief that opportunity should be within reach for all.

GET INVOLVED

All nonprofit organizations wishing to apply for a grant through the Cathay Bank Foundation must be invited by a Cathay Bank or Foundation Officer. The Cathay Bank or Foundation Officer will then direct your nonprofit organization to the link to submit a Letter of Intent (LOI).

Once your LOI has been received, it will be reviewed for grant consideration. If the request is within our grant guidelines and budget, your organization may be invited to complete a full grant application for consideration. We are not accepting any unsolicited requests for the foreseeable future.

SERVICE AREA

The Cathay Bank Foundation serves community needs in portions of the nine states where Cathay Bank operates: California, New York, Illinois, Washington, Texas, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey and Maryland. The Foundation seeks to work with well-established nonprofit organizations to pioneer approaches and to reach communities.

MISSION STATEMENT

The mission of the Cathay Bank Foundation is to help communities thrive in the geographic regions where Cathay Bank operates.

YEAR ESTABLISHED

2002

TOP EXECUTIVE

Deborah Ching, Chair

ADDRESS: 777 N. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012

EMAIL: foundation@cathaybank.com

WEBSITE: cathaybank.com/cathay-foundation