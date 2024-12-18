Children’s Institute
Children’s Institute supports thousands of children and families each year. Using a holistic, whole-family, multigenerational approach, we provide education, counseling services, parenting support and enrichment programs at our early education centers, K-12 schools and neighborhood hub sites.
MISSION STATEMENT
We believe in the abundant potential of all children and families to achieve emotional well-being and educational success, which build pathways to economic mobility and lifelong health.
GET INVOLVED
As challenges facing our communities continue to grow – especially for immigrants, communities of color, and LGBTQ+ youth – the dedication and compassion of volunteers and donors ensure that Children’s Institute remains a safe, welcoming space to find care, stability and support. To make an impact, visit childrensinstitute.org/donate.
SERVICE AREA
We have sites across Los Angeles, Inglewood, Long Beach and Compton. Programs serve people in Los Angeles and across L.A. County.
TOP EXECUTIVE
Martine Singer, President & CEO
YEAR ESTABLISHED
1906
CONTACT
ADDRESS: 2121 West Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
PHONE: 213.260.7600
EMAIL: communitcations@childrensinstitute.org
WEBSITE: childrensinstitute.org/donate
