Children’s Institute supports thousands of children and families each year. Using a holistic, whole-family, multigenerational approach, we provide education, counseling services, parenting support and enrichment programs at our early education centers, K-12 schools and neighborhood hub sites.

MISSION STATEMENT

We believe in the abundant potential of all children and families to achieve emotional well-being and educational success, which build pathways to economic mobility and lifelong health.

GET INVOLVED

As challenges facing our communities continue to grow – especially for immigrants, communities of color, and LGBTQ+ youth – the dedication and compassion of volunteers and donors ensure that Children’s Institute remains a safe, welcoming space to find care, stability and support. To make an impact, visit childrensinstitute.org/donate.

SERVICE AREA

We have sites across Los Angeles, Inglewood, Long Beach and Compton. Programs serve people in Los Angeles and across L.A. County.

TOP EXECUTIVE

Martine Singer, President & CEO

YEAR ESTABLISHED

1906

ADDRESS: 2121 West Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026

PHONE: 213.260.7600

EMAIL: communitcations@childrensinstitute.org

WEBSITE: childrensinstitute.org/donate

Facebook | X (Twitter) | Instagram | LinkedIn