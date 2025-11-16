Imagine a Los Angeles where nobody is hungry, families can feed their children locally grown fruits and vegetables and nearby farms are operationally stable. California is the nation’s largest food producer, yet one in four L.A. households are food insecure. Farm2People is working towards a food secure future by connecting rural agricultural surplus to urban need. Our action based solution is to economically support farmers while fighting hunger in L.A.

Since 2020, Farm2People has worked with over 80 independent California farmers, distributing more than 2 million lbs. of fresh produce to food seekers. That’s over 10 million servings of nutrient dense food … and counting! Farm2People believes that nutritious food is a human right; that farmers and farmworkers are essential and deserve support; and that regenerative agriculture is the way towards a climate resilient and a nutritionally secure future.

MISSION STATEMENT

Farm2People is a food justice oriented nonprofit whose mission is to secure local harvests and fight hunger in Greater Los Angeles. We uplift independent, regenerative practicing California farmers while providing culturally appropriate, nutrient dense produce to food insecure families in Greater L.A. Our vision is to shape a more equitable food supply chain, from farm to people! Our work has positive effects for the environment, as regenerative farming helps sequester carbon and rebuilds healthy soil biology.

GET INVOLVED

Learn how to support regional farming, fight hunger locally and repair systemic injustice in the food supply chain this giving season by visiting farm2people.org or emailing hello@farm2people.org with the subject line “Giving Season.” Plus, sign up for our newsletter to stay updated about our work, impact and ways to get involved.

SERVICE AREA

Farm2People’s nutritious food access work is localized to the Greater L.A. area. Meanwhile, we serve California farmers regionally with a focus on regenerative and independent agriculture.

YEAR ESTABLISHED

2020

TOP EXECUTIVE

Anna Hopkins, Executive Director

ADDRESS: 777 S. Alameda St., 2nd Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90021

PHONE: 323.205.5672

EMAIL: hello@farm2people.org

WEBSITE: farm2people.org

Facebook | Instagram | X (Twitter) | LinkedIn