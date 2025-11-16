German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County (GSROC) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charity organization dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and re-homing purebred German Shepherd Dogs that have nowhere else to turn. We have re-homed more than 10,000 dogs since 1999.

MISSION STATEMENT

German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming of purebred German Shepherd Dogs. We are funded solely by donations and powered by the dedication of volunteers.

GET INVOLVED

German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County Needs You! We are a 25-year-old non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming beautiful German Shepherd dogs. We care for 80-85 dogs at any given time until they find loving families to adopt them. GSROC receives no public or municipal funding and relies on private donations from animal lovers. Learn how you can help at gsroc.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Adopt, Don’t Shop! Scan the QR code to get involved today.

SERVICE AREA

Southern California

YEAR ESTABLISHED

1999

TOP EXECUTIVE

Maria Dales, Executive Director

ADDRESS: 120 Tustin Ave., C-1111, Newport Beach, CA, 92663

PHONE: 714.974.7762

EMAIL: info@gsroc.org

WEBSITE: gsroc.org

Facebook | Instagram | X (Twitter) | LinkedIn