Advertisement

Illumination Health + Home

Illumination Health + Home Logo

Illumination Health + Home is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to disrupting the cycle of homelessness by connecting housing, healthcare and supportive services. Since 2008, the organization has grown from a single motel room into a comprehensive continuum of care that includes navigation centers, recuperative care, permanent supportive housing, behavioral health services and more. Specialized family programs include six Family Emergency Homes across Orange County and the nation’s first Children and Families Recuperative Care Center.

GET INVOLVED
There are many ways to help Illumination Health + Home create lasting change for some of the most vulnerable populations in our communities. Support from individuals, companies and community partners helps provide the housing, healthcare and supportive services people need to move toward greater health, independence and long-term stability.

Get involved by volunteering your time, supporting or attending an event, advocating for solutions to homelessness or visiting one of Illumination’s sites to see the work firsthand. You can also help by sharing Illumination’s mission with others and raising awareness of the challenges facing people experiencing homelessness.

Every action helps strengthen the path from homelessness to health and home.

SERVICE AREA
Illumination Health + Home serves communities across Orange, Los Angeles and Riverside counties.

MISSION STATEMENT
Illumination Health + Home’s mission is to disrupt the cycle of homelessness by providing healthcare, housing and hope – together. We believe everyone deserves a place to heal and a path forward.

TOP EXECUTIVE
Dr. Pooja Bhalla, Chief Executive Officer

YEAR ESTABLISHED
2008

CONTACT
ADDRESS: 2871 Pullman St., Santa Ana, CA 92705

PHONE: 949.273.0555

EMAIL: info@ifhomeless.org

WEBSITE: illuminationhealthhome.org

Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram

More from Business

online shopping list and free shipping through mobile app marketplace

Goods & Retail

How Southern California Consumer Brands Are Using AI to Sell More – Without Spending More

Sipsy - Hala Shamas,CEO

Top 50 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles County

Sipsy, Bezel, Sunnie and Two More Growing L.A. Companies on What’s Fueling Their Rise

ARCO NATIONAL CONSTRUCTION

Top 30 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Orange County

Orange County’s Fastest-Growing Companies: ARCO, Great Work Perks, The Partner Masters and Klear.ai

Drone view of shipping containers cranes and port terminal

Commercial Real Estate

Port Volume Spurs Industrial Real Estate Demand as Container Volume Reaches New Highs Amid Economic Challenges

Hollywood’s Evolving Approach to AI

Entertainment Business

Hollywood Moves From Resisting AI to Integrating It Across Production, Creative Roles and Jobs

Courtesy of Pressed Juicery

Goods & Retail

Pressed Juicery Is Now in Nearly 10,000 Locations as Wholesale Becomes the Majority of Its Business

Travel executives and professionals cut the opening ceremony ribbon at WTE Miami 2026

Goods & Retail

Paid Program

‘The Conversation Is Becoming The Storefront’: Travel Pros At WTE Miami 2026 Say AI Booking Is Already Here

Alpinestars Unveils Collectible MotoGP Jackets Ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Goods & Retail

How Alpinestars Is Bringing the Business of Collectibles to Luxury Fashion

Ogletree Deakins Adds Employment Litigators Timothy Pico and Brett Markson as Los Angeles Shareholders

Law

Ogletree Deakins Adds Employment Litigators Timothy Pico and Brett Markson to Los Angeles Office

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $50.2 Million Industrial Acquisition in Fullerton

Orange County

Terra Universal Buys Fullerton Industrial Facility From Rexford Industrial for $50.2 Million

Penguin Solutions Announces Agreement to Sell Cree LED to Transom Capital Group

Banking & Finance

Penguin Solutions to Sell Cree LED to Transom as It Narrows Its Focus to AI Data Centers

Paradigm Equity Partners logo

Banking & Finance

Paradigm Equity Partners Acquires STI Fabrics, North Carolina Maker of Upholstery and Performance Fabrics

The Latest Deals

Advertisement