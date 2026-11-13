Illumination Health + Home is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to disrupting the cycle of homelessness by connecting housing, healthcare and supportive services. Since 2008, the organization has grown from a single motel room into a comprehensive continuum of care that includes navigation centers, recuperative care, permanent supportive housing, behavioral health services and more. Specialized family programs include six Family Emergency Homes across Orange County and the nation’s first Children and Families Recuperative Care Center.

GET INVOLVED

There are many ways to help Illumination Health + Home create lasting change for some of the most vulnerable populations in our communities. Support from individuals, companies and community partners helps provide the housing, healthcare and supportive services people need to move toward greater health, independence and long-term stability.

Get involved by volunteering your time, supporting or attending an event, advocating for solutions to homelessness or visiting one of Illumination’s sites to see the work firsthand. You can also help by sharing Illumination’s mission with others and raising awareness of the challenges facing people experiencing homelessness.

Every action helps strengthen the path from homelessness to health and home.

SERVICE AREA

Illumination Health + Home serves communities across Orange, Los Angeles and Riverside counties.

MISSION STATEMENT

Illumination Health + Home’s mission is to disrupt the cycle of homelessness by providing healthcare, housing and hope – together. We believe everyone deserves a place to heal and a path forward.

TOP EXECUTIVE

Dr. Pooja Bhalla, Chief Executive Officer

YEAR ESTABLISHED

2008

CONTACT

ADDRESS: 2871 Pullman St., Santa Ana, CA 92705

PHONE: 949.273.0555

EMAIL: info@ifhomeless.org

WEBSITE: illuminationhealthhome.org

Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram

