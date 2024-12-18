Innercity Struggle

Through an integrated voter engagement model, ICS builds community power in the Eastside to advance multi-issue campaigns in education, housing and youth justice. Our United Students program, a network of six traditional high school clubs, is dedicated to building student power and developing leaders who can transform the quality of public education in Los Angeles. We also organize Latine young adults ages 18-24 through our Generations for Justice program to develop a pipeline for United Students alumni to continue their engagement, apply their leadership skills and build community power. Additionally, through Familias Unidas, ICS organizes residents ages 35-60 to lead educational justice campaigns and support electoral organizing in the Eastside.

TOP EXECUTIVE Henry Perez, Executive Director

YEAR ESTABLISHED: 1994

MISSION STATEMENT

ICS is a transformational and intergenerational movement that builds community power to advance justice, life opportunities and dignity in the Eastside of L.A.

GET INVOLVED

Now is the moment to unite our collective power, defend our most vulnerable communities, and organize together! We need your help to get all the way there. This holiday season we have the goal of raising $10,000 to help us meet this critical moment. Make a one-time gift, become a monthly donor or sponsor an event.

Follow us on social media to stay informed and get the latest news on our campaigns and sign-up for updates on our website.

ADDRESS

3467 Whittier Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90023

PHONE

323.780.7605

EMAIL: info@innercitystruggle.org

WEBSITE: innercitystruggle.org

FACEBOOK: facebook.com/InnerCityStruggle

X: @ICSEastLA

INSTAGRAM: @innercitystruggle