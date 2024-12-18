(Dane Mehl)

From Rescued to Rescuer

From the moment a dog with spectacular talent is discovered in a shelter to the day they graduate from our program and are paired with a skilled and dedicated handler to the moment they search for the missing following a disaster, SDF provides a lifetime of training, support, and love to our search dogs and their handlers. Once rescued, no SDF dog will ever need to be rescued again.

Saving Lives, Both Human and Canine

The National Disaster Search Dog Foundation has rescued and trained more than 300 dogs that have, in turn, rescued humans in disasters. Over 28 years, these expert teams have worked in the largest disasters – from 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, the earthquakes in Haiti, and the earthquake in Turkey to missing persons and small structure collapses throughout the country.

The foundation has pioneered a model for screening, training, and providing a lifetime of care for each dog it rescues, along with ongoing expert support for handlers.

However, the United States only has about half the amount of search teams truly needed. The National Disaster Search Dog Foundation continues to innovate the training of both dogs and handlers every year, while ensuring every dog that enters its program will be successful, whether as a disaster search dog or in another career, by fostering the bonds that will create the next generation of working dogs.

MISSION STATEMENT

Founded in 1996, the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation (SDF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-governmental organization based in Santa Paula, California. Our mission is to strengthen disaster response in America by rescuing and recruiting dogs and partnering them with firefighters and other first responders to find people buried alive in the wreckage of disasters.

SERVICE AREA

Our search teams are based throughout the United States and Mexico as part of state and federal task forces, serving the U.S. and the world in the aftermath of disasters.

YEAR ESTABLISHED

1996

TOP EXECUTIVE

Rhett Mauck, CEO

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

George Leis, Chair | Executive Vice President & Market President, CalPrivate Bank

Richard Butt, Vice-Chair | Retired EVP, Executive Creative Director, VMLY&R

Deborah Whiteley, Secretary | Communications Consultant

Christine DeVries, Treasurer | Retired Financial Services Executive

Elena Brokaw | The Barbara Barnard, Smith Executive Director, Museum of Ventura County

Michael Cesaren | Management Consultant, KPMG US LLP

Robert Harris | Deputy Fire Chief, Los Angeles County Fire Department

Sydne Levy | Attorney, Brownstein, Hyatt Farber Schreck

Andrew MacCalla | Co-Founder and CEO, Collective Energy

Rhett Mauck | CEO, National Disaster, Search Dog Foundation

Laura Putnam, DVM | Medical VCA Carpinteria Veterinary Hospital

Crystal Wyatt | Leadership in Board, Governance and Creative & Sustainable Philanthropy

ADDRESS: 6800 Wheeler Canyon Rd., Santa Paula, CA 93060

PHONE: 805.646.1015

EMAIL: Rescue@SearchDogFoundation.org

WEBSITE: searchdogfoundation.org

Facebook | Instagram | X (Twitter)