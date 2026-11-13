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Ocean Institute

Ocean Institute

At Ocean Institute, the ocean is our classroom and experience is the teacher. Founded in 1977 in Dana Point Harbor, our nonprofit brings marine science and maritime history to life through hands-on learning.

Students explore marine life, investigate coastal ecosystems and discover maritime heritage through experiences in our teaching labs, aboard our research vessel and on our historic tall ship. These encounters spark curiosity, deepen understanding and inspire care for our ocean.

In 2027, Ocean Institute celebrates 50 years of connecting people with the sea. As we look toward the next 50 years, we are focused on expanding access so more students can experience the wonder of learning beyond the classroom.

GET INVOLVED
As Ocean Institute approaches its 50th anniversary in 2027, we invite individuals, foundations and corporate partners to help continue the legacy of the Ocean Institute. Make a gift to sustain hands-on marine science and maritime history education, or support student access through Adopt-A-Class, which provides funded educational experiences for underserved Title I students. Corporate partnerships offer another way to connect your organization with meaningful educational impact.

SERVICE AREA
Based in Dana Point Harbor, California, Ocean Institute serves students, educators, families and visitors from across Southern California and beyond.

MISSION STATEMENT
Using the ocean as our classroom, we inspire children to learn.

TOP EXECUTIVE
Wendy Leavell, President and CEO

YEAR ESTABLISHED
1977

CONTACT
ADDRESS: 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

PHONE: 949.496.2274

EMAIL: kdavidson@oceaninstitute.org

WEBSITE: oceaninstitute.org

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