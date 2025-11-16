Pasadena Humane is more than an animal shelter; we are a community-supported animal resource center providing compassion and care for all animals. Since 1903, we’ve offered shelter, care, and new beginnings for vulnerable animals, while also helping people keep and care for their pets through services like a reduced cost spay/neuter and vaccine clinic, a pet food pantry, and an animal support call center.

When the Eaton Fire struck our region, Pasadena Humane mobilized Animal Search and Rescue teams behind fire lines, provided critical veterinary care in our ICU, and supported reunification efforts for displaced families – demonstrating our unwavering commitment to the well-being of all animals, especially in times of crisis.

MISSION STATEMENT

To lead the way toward a compassionate and caring community for all animals. SERVICE AREA Greater Los Angeles Area

GET INVOLVED

There are many ways to get involved at Pasadena Humane and make a real difference. Adopting a pet is one of the most meaningful ways to help. It not only changes the life of the animal you welcome into your home, but also makes room for others to receive care, shelter, and a second chance.

Volunteers and fosters of all ages support daily care, enrichment, adoptions, and events. Whether lending a hand at the shelter, opening your home to a pet, or participating in service projects, you help animals thrive.

Donations – from one-time gifts to monthly giving to fundraisers like our annual Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run – directly support lifesaving programs.

However you choose to help, you’ll be part of a compassionate community committed to animal well-being.

SERVICE AREA

Greater Los Angeles Area

YEAR ESTABLISHED

1903

TOP EXECUTIVE

Chris Ramon, President & CEO

ADDRESS: 361 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105

PHONE: 626.792.7151

EMAIL: hello@pasadenahumane.org

WEBSITE: pasadenahumane.org

