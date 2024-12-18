Rainbow Services, LTD.

For more than 40 years, Rainbow Services has offered a lifeline to low-income domestic violence survivors and their children in Los Angeles County through a comprehensive range of services, including a 24-hour crisis hotline, emergency shelter, transitional housing, housing advocacy, case management, legal support and support groups. Our trauma-informed approach prioritizes choice and empowerment, tailored to each individual’s needs and strengths, with services available in Spanish and English. All services are available at no cost.

As a leader in addressing the intersection between homelessness and domestic violence, Rainbow responds to the staggering reality that 43% of our region’s homeless population has endured domestic violence. By providing compassionate legal assistance and essential housing support, we help survivors overcome barriers to safe, affordable housing and gain the independence they deserve.

TOP EXECUTIVE: Laura Lull, CEO

YEAR ESTABLISHED: 1983

SERVICE AREA

Los Angeles County, including the City of Los Angeles

MISSION STATEMENT

Rainbow Services provides shelter and support to anyone impacted by domestic violence (DV), empowering them to move beyond trauma, towards safety and stability.

GET INVOLVED

Support Rainbow Services’ 41 years of serving survivors of domestic violence with integrity, empathy and respect. Help us build a community where everyone can live with dignity.

• Give a monetary gift.

• Donate stock.

• Donate your retirement fund required minimum distribution (RMD).

• Volunteer to share your time and skills with our clients.

ADDRESS: 453 West 7th Street, San Pedro, CA 90731

PHONE: 310.548.5450

EMAIL: communications@rainbowservicesdv.org

WEBSITE: rainbowservicesdv.org

INSTAGRAM: @rainbowservices