Since 1977, we’ve been proudly preparing and delivering more than 100,000 hot meals each month to seniors in need.

For nearly 50 years, St. Vincent Meals on Wheels has been serving homebound seniors with compassion, care, and nutritious meals, and the need is only growing. As a trusted program, we continue to rise to every occasion, ensuring that no senior is forgotten or left hungry.

Join the movement to support our seniors and help keep them out of homelessness by volunteering with us! We’re seeking volunteers for meal preparation, delivery, and pantry support. Your time and dedication make a real difference in helping seniors remain safe and independent in their homes.

You can also make an impact by donating to help support our mission. Together, we can deliver more than meals, we deliver hope and dignity.

Los Angeles

1977

Veronica Dover, CEO

ADDRESS: 2303 Miramar St., Los Angeles, CA 90057

PHONE: 213.484.7775

EMAIL: Give@svmow.org

WEBSITE: svmow.org

