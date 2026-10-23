Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala Celebrates Record $1.35 Billion Anniversary Campaign

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Robert M. Kay, MD., Melody Pina, Jeffrey Worthe, Sugar Ray Leonard, Justin Turner, Frances Nelson, Charlie Nelson, Kourtney Turner, Brady Slater, Paul S. Viviano, President and CEO, CHLA, Ella Nelson, Ellen K, Adriano “Nano” Ortiz, Michael Buble, Nikki DeLoach, Luisana Lopilato, Jordan Chiles, Alex Carter, and Gina Rodriguez attend the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2026 at L.A. Live Event Deck on October 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles)

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Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) celebrated a defining milestone in its 125-year history at the 2026 CHLA Gala, announcing the successful completion of its landmark Anniversary Campaign, which raised a record-breaking $1.35 billion to advance pediatric care, research and education for generations to come.

Held at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, the gala brought together philanthropists, community leaders, celebrities, patients and supporters to celebrate the historic achievement while honoring radio personality Ellen K and philanthropists Kourtney and Justin Turner with the 2026 Courage to Care Award. The evening also featured a special performance by GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Michael Bublé.

Event host and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Gina Rodriguez kicked off the evening by sharing her personal experience as a patient parent, when her daughter, Lucy, came to the Neurological Institute at CHLA for care.

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“Today Lucy is totally fine and everyone we encountered during our time at CHLA was absolutely amazing,” said Rodriguez. “I’m thrilled to show my appreciation by welcoming you here tonight to honor the amazing supporters of the hospital and enjoy some outstanding entertainment.”

Nikki DeLoach and Jeffrey Worthe, co-chairs of the Anniversary Campaign and longtime CHLA leaders, announced the successful conclusion of the Anniversary Campaign during the evening, marking the largest fundraising effort in the hospital’s history.

“As we celebrate Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ 125th anniversary, this gala marks a defining moment in our history and an opportunity to recognize the extraordinary generosity that made the Anniversary Campaign’s success possible,” said Children’s Hospital Los Angeles President and Chief Executive Officer Paul S. Viviano. “Thanks to the remarkable generosity of our supporters, CHLA will continue to be at the forefront of pediatric medicine, accelerate scientific discoveries and ensure children have access to world-class care for generations to come.”

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The campaign’s success was made possible through support from thousands of donors, corporate partners, foundations, grateful families and CHLA team members.

“On behalf of everyone at CHLA, it is my pleasure to thank Nikki DeLoach and Jeff Worthe for so beautifully leading the Campaign,” said CHLA Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer Alexandra Carter. “I would also like to recognize Jimmy Kimmel, Sugar Ray Leonard, Chuck Lorre and Jamie Lee Curtis for serving as Honorary Campaign Chairs. Most importantly, it is generous individuals like all of you, who ensure CHLA will have a brilliant future for the next 125 years.”

The celebration also included recognition of the Courage to Care Award honorees, whose commitment to children and families has exemplified CHLA’s mission.

Ellen K, legendary Los Angeles radio personality and host of the Ellen K Morning Show, received the award – which was presented by CHLA Trustee Sugar Ray Leonard – for her longstanding dedication to CHLA and its patients. Her connection to the hospital began when her son, Calvin, received emergency care at the hospital following a serious injury. Since then, she has become one of the hospital’s most visible and passionate champions, helping raise more than $4 million through KOST 103.5’s annual Giving Tuesday broadcast and serving as a longtime co-host of CHLA’s Walk & Play L.A.

“It means so much to receive this award,” said Ellen K. “As a forever-grateful mom and as a member of the Board of Trustees, I will continue showing up for CHLA in every way I can.”

Kourtney and Justin Turner received the Courage to Care Award in recognition of more than a decade of support for CHLA through volunteerism, fundraising and advocacy. Presented by CHLA Honorary Ambassador Megan Henderson, the tribute highlighted the couple’s deep engagement with patients and families, including countless hospital visits, special events and creative programs that bring joy to young patients, and philanthropic support. Through the Justin Turner Foundation, they have championed causes benefiting children facing serious illnesses and their families.

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“It has been a gift to get involved with this hospital,” said Justin Turner. “When I was with the Dodgers, CHLA was literally on my way home from the stadium. I visited as much as I could and so did Kourtney. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is one of the most amazing institutions in our city.”

Kourtney Turner added, “This award is such an honor, and it inspires us to continue our efforts to support children and families with illnesses, with even more energy and purpose.”

Past recipients of the Courage to Care Award include Drew Barrymore, Jamie Lee Curtis, Pau Gasol, Heidi Klum, Natalie Portman, The L.A. Kings, Panda Express, The Walt Disney Company, Chuck Lorre, Bernadette and Sugar Ray Leonard, AEG and more. The award recognizes individuals whose leadership, advocacy and philanthropic support have advanced CHLA’s mission and made a lasting difference for children and families.

A special Mission Moment recognized the Jackie and Gene Autry Orthopedic Center at CHLA, which provides innovative care to thousands of children with orthopedic conditions each year. Presented by two-time Olympian and gold medalist Jordan Chiles, the tribute highlighted CHLA’s leadership in pediatric orthopedic medicine and the transformative impact of donor-supported care and research. The Autry Orthopedic Center has one of the largest programs in the country for pediatric spine and neuromuscular disorders, boasts some of the best surgical outcomes in the nation and has among the most comprehensive orthopedic programs and services in the Western United States, including hip preservation, sports medicine, and hand and upper extremities.

The celebration culminated with a special performance by Michael Bublé.

“It’s really special to be here tonight and perform for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, which means so much to my family,” said Bublé. “Our family knows firsthand how much the people here care. We’ll always be grateful for the way they were there for us and for everything they do for kids and families.”

Sponsors of the 2026 CHLA Gala include Costco Wholesale, The Paul Ferrante Foundation, The Alesia Alpert Family Foundation, Danhakl Family Foundation, The Friese Foundation, AltaMed Health Services, The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation, Marta Eliza Miller Foundation, Eastdil Secured – Roy March, Jay Borzi, Michael Van Konynenburg, Steve Silk and Adam Edwards, Morgan Adams, Inc. and SLH Investments, The Roski Family, Lana and Tony Safoian, and The Tesoriero Family.

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Information for this article was sourced from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

