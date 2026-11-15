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Philanthropy

Tiger Woods’ TGR Foundation Expands Southern California Youth Education Partnerships

TGR Foundation Expands Partnerships with Southern California Organizations
L-R: Hrag Hamalian, Mike McKee, John Harbaugh, Tiger Woods, Doug Kimmelman, John Spanos, Adriana Cox (photo courtesy of TGR Foundation)
(JD_CUBAN)
By David NusbaumContributor 
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TGR Foundation, the Irvine-based philanthropic organization founded by Tiger Woods, has expanded partnerships with organizations focused on youth education in Southern California

The TGR Foundation, now 30 years old, is offering a variety of support for Southern California learners. Programs include a new Learning Lab at Lulu’s Place scheduled to open in 2027, a new partnership with Otis College and Harbor Freight Tools around demand for skilled trades and a program with Genesis to support education programming related to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Construction is progressing on the TGR Learning Lab Los Angeles, a two-story, 25,000-square-foot youth center on the 30-acre athletic and educational campus in Westchester near Los Angeles International Airport. The learning lab is scheduled to open in spring 2027. It will serve students from predominantly Title I schools across Los Angeles with free or low-cost after-school and summer programs focused on education, health and wellness. It will be the third learning lab opened across the country, with a fourth location planned for Atlanta in late 2027 and Augusta, GA, in 2028.

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Last summer, the foundation started a new pilot program in partnership with Otis College of Art and Design and Harbor Freight Tools that introduced students to art, design and skilled trades. The three-week Creative Trades Lab provided instruction, course materials, workshop tools and fabrication supplies, as well as lunch and snacks on program days, to high school students. In addition, students received a stipend for their participation in the program. Students designed and constructed outdoor furniture for the TGR Learning Lab Los Angeles.

It has expanded partnerships with other local companies to provide industry visits for high school students, including Genesis Design California, 2K Visual Concepts Studio, Snap Inc., Claremont Colleges, Blue Robotics and others.

Also, this past summer, it expanded a free educator professional development program to include a fourth module. The program for Los Angeles teachers provides training on best practices for STEM subjects. Educators receive a micro-credential for each STEM Studio workshop they attend; they receive a certificate from TGR Foundation for 12 hours of professional learning credit, and STEM Studio is approved for 12 LAUSD workshop hours toward salary point credit.

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Last month, the foundation hosted an industry day at SoFi Stadium to kick off a 6-week team-based project to develop business plans for the Chargers addressing a real business objective. The students will present their plans in December at the TGR Learning Lab to the Chargers executives, who will apply them to their daily operations. This is modeled after a successful career readiness program delivered for the past two years with healthcare system Providence.

Now 50, Woods originally launched the foundation 30 years ago with his parents, Earl and Tida. Foundation funding comes from Woods and corporate partnerships, and it serves as the primary charitable beneficiary for the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational, held annually in February at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades.

PhilanthropyNovember 2026Business by LA Times StudiosConsumer Goods

Business by LA Times Studios

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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