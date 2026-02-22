Advertisement
Philanthropy

COAF Gala Raises Over $8M for Rural Armenia Development

Photo of Caitlin O'Connor, Joe Manganiello, Haig Boyadjian, Araksya Karapetyan and Dr. Garo Armen.
Caitlin O’Connor, actress and television host; Joe Manganiello, actor, producer, and member of COAF’s Board of Trustees; Haig Boyadjian, Vice President of Development at the COAF; Araksya Karapetyan Good Day LA; and Dr. Garo Armen, Founder of the COAF.
(Mher Sarkissian)
LA Times Studios logo
By LA Times Studios Staff
Contact

The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) raised over $8 million at its 22nd Annual Holiday Gala, Light the Way Forward, in New York City. The star-studded event featured appearances by acclaimed entertainers Joe Manganiello, Andrea Martin and Kev Orkian and honored the Tacorian Family and Motown icon Thelma Houston for their humanitarian contributions. The evening was capped by a moving speech from COAF star student Sofi Sargsyan.

The proceeds will fuel transformative education, healthcare and infrastructure projects, including the expansion of COAF SMART Centers to new regions — free after-school programming to empower rural youth to achieve their full potential.

Since 2003, the organization has impacted over 120,000 lives across rural Armenia, and Founder Dr. Garo Armen emphasized that these strategic investments provide essential opportunities for youth to define their own futures and revitalize their communities.

Advertisement

To learn more or support COAF’s ongoing work, visit coaf.org.

Thelma Houston, Grammy Award-winning artist, delivers a powerful performance at COAF's 22nd Annual Holiday Gala.
(Diran Jebejian)
Luiza Melkumyan on stage weaving Armenian and Middle Eastern musical traditions into an unforgettable performance.
(Diran Jebejian)
British comedian Kev Orkian brings humor and heart to the stage.
(Diran Jebejian)
COAF Founder Dr. Garo Armen speaks to a shared vision for a brighter Armenian future.
(Diran Jebejian)
Sofi Sargsyan, COAF's Star Student of the Year, and Gabriel Butu, celebrity auctioneer.
Sofi Sargsyan, COAF’s Star Student of the Year, approaches Gabriel Butu, celebrity auctioneer, to announce an anonymous $1 million donation in support of COAF programs.
(Diran Jebejian)
Advertisement
Photo of Araksya Karapetyan, Thelma Houston and Andrea Martin.
Araksya Karapetyan of Good Day LA, Thelma Houston, Grammy Award-winning artist and COAF’s 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, and Andrea Martin, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress.
(Diran Jebejian)
Photo of Haig Boyadjian, the Tacorian Family, Dr. Garo Armen, Araksya Karapetyan and Anna Magzanyan.
Haig Boyadjian, COAF Vice President of Development; the Tacorian Family, recipients of the 2025 COAF Empowering a Generation Award; Dr. Garo Armen, Founder of the Children of Armenia Fund; Araksya Karapetyan of KTTV Fox 11; and Anna Magzanyan, President of LA Times Studios.
(Diran Jebejian)
Photo of Caitlin O'Connor, Joe Manganiello, and Haig Boyadjian.
Caitlin O’Connor, actress and television host; Joe Manganiello, actor, producer, and COAF Board of Trustees member; and Haig Boyadjian, Vice President of Development at the Children of Armenia Fund, come together at COAF’s 22nd Annual Holiday Gala in support of a shared mission to expand opportunity for children and families across rural Armenia.
(Eric Acquaye)
PhilanthropyFebruary 2026Business by LA Times Studios

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

LA Times Studios Staff

At LA Times Studios, we are committed to producing high-quality, forward-thinking content that captivates, informs and inspires. Through a holistic approach to multimedia storytelling, we create compelling narratives that connect with diverse audiences across a variety of platforms and communities.

Advertisement