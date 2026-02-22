COAF Gala Raises Over $8M for Rural Armenia Development
Caitlin O’Connor, actress and television host; Joe Manganiello, actor, producer, and member of COAF’s Board of Trustees; Haig Boyadjian, Vice President of Development at the COAF; Araksya Karapetyan Good Day LA; and Dr. Garo Armen, Founder of the COAF.
The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) raised over $8 million at its 22nd Annual Holiday Gala, Light the Way Forward, in New York City. The star-studded event featured appearances by acclaimed entertainers Joe Manganiello, Andrea Martin and Kev Orkian and honored the Tacorian Family and Motown icon Thelma Houston for their humanitarian contributions. The evening was capped by a moving speech from COAF star student Sofi Sargsyan.
The proceeds will fuel transformative education, healthcare and infrastructure projects, including the expansion of COAF SMART Centers to new regions — free after-school programming to empower rural youth to achieve their full potential.
Since 2003, the organization has impacted over 120,000 lives across rural Armenia, and Founder Dr. Garo Armen emphasized that these strategic investments provide essential opportunities for youth to define their own futures and revitalize their communities.
To learn more or support COAF’s ongoing work, visit coaf.org.
