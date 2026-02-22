COAF Gala Raises Over $8M for Rural Armenia Development

The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) raised over $8 million at its 22nd Annual Holiday Gala, Light the Way Forward, in New York City. The star-studded event featured appearances by acclaimed entertainers Joe Manganiello, Andrea Martin and Kev Orkian and honored the Tacorian Family and Motown icon Thelma Houston for their humanitarian contributions. The evening was capped by a moving speech from COAF star student Sofi Sargsyan.

The proceeds will fuel transformative education, healthcare and infrastructure projects, including the expansion of COAF SMART Centers to new regions — free after-school programming to empower rural youth to achieve their full potential.

Since 2003, the organization has impacted over 120,000 lives across rural Armenia, and Founder Dr. Garo Armen emphasized that these strategic investments provide essential opportunities for youth to define their own futures and revitalize their communities.

To learn more or support COAF’s ongoing work, visit coaf.org.

Thelma Houston, Grammy Award-winning artist, delivers a powerful performance at COAF’s 22nd Annual Holiday Gala. (Diran Jebejian)

Luiza Melkumyan on stage weaving Armenian and Middle Eastern musical traditions into an unforgettable performance. (Diran Jebejian)

British comedian Kev Orkian brings humor and heart to the stage. (Diran Jebejian)

COAF Founder Dr. Garo Armen speaks to a shared vision for a brighter Armenian future. (Diran Jebejian)

Sofi Sargsyan, COAF’s Star Student of the Year, approaches Gabriel Butu, celebrity auctioneer, to announce an anonymous $1 million donation in support of COAF programs. (Diran Jebejian)

Araksya Karapetyan of Good Day LA, Thelma Houston, Grammy Award-winning artist and COAF’s 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, and Andrea Martin, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress. (Diran Jebejian)

Haig Boyadjian, COAF Vice President of Development; the Tacorian Family, recipients of the 2025 COAF Empowering a Generation Award; Dr. Garo Armen, Founder of the Children of Armenia Fund; Araksya Karapetyan of KTTV Fox 11; and Anna Magzanyan, President of LA Times Studios. (Diran Jebejian)