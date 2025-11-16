Impact, Influence & Empathy

The Artemis Agency supports philanthropic endeavors by connecting celebrities, tastemakers and charitable organizations

For celebrities and major donors, supporting causes is a natural extension of their brands and allows them to pursue their passions. In order to put those good intentions into action, The Artemis Agency, a female-led West Hollywood-based firm, supports that work with guidance on donor strategy, event management and fundraising underneath the umbrella of a single company.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and amid the recent wildfires, alongside increased costs for basic needs and a greater demand for social services, there is a more urgent demand for philanthropic support in Southern California and across the globe.

Sarah Adolphson, Catherine Kimmel

Out of a converted Craftsman bungalow in West Hollywood, two women leaders and their small but dedicated team are threading the very specific needle of combining philanthropic endeavors with people – often, very influential ones – who want to help.

“We sit at the intersection of entertainment and philanthropy. We have this beautiful opportunity here, and with tremendous gratitude, we work with these real change makers, people with massive platforms who can actually move the needle and change minds and hearts,” said Catherine Kimmel, co-CEO.

“Born This Way”

The Artemis Agency was founded nearly 10 years ago by Sarah Adolphson and Kimmel, who serve as co-chief executives. The pair had experience working in philanthropy before joining together to launch the company, which has grown to seven full-time employees, along with support from a group of consultants whom they leverage depending on client needs.

The founders met while they were working independently with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation. Then, they launched Artemis to bring their skill sets together, amplify their reach and bring a heightened level of empathy and personal engagement to the charitable giving space.

Both CEOs have a long background in the intersection between talent management and philanthropy. Adolphson started in the mailroom at Beverly Hills-based Gersh Agency before joining WME | IMG, where she led all philanthropic efforts. A USC grad, Adolphson received a master’s degree in public administration from USC’s Sol Price School of Public Policy. Kimmel had established a consulting firm called CK/LA, where she helped clients utilize the private sector and cultural influencers to amplify important social messages. She worked with Global Green International (founded by Mikhail Gorbachev) and Al Gore, among others. Kimmel also had experience with media and event production from a career in television at ABC and as the assistant director at the Mark Taper Forum Theatre.

As an independent agency, the company had the freedom to work with celebrity clients that were represented by talent at various agencies, along with other notable foundations and high-net-worth individuals. Initial clients included Kimmel’s roster from her consulting firm, while Adolphson secured a relationship with talent represented by WME|IMG.

Harnessing Influence – and Influencers

Influencers and celebrities have outsized platforms to make donations and conduct philanthropic work. In many cases, their charitable efforts become part of their overall brand. However, they may approach this work with the same mindset as a for-profit business, which means evaluating a return on their investment and utilizing data and metrics to measure outcomes.

“Philanthropy, right now, is filling the gap that a lot of government cuts are creating. We’re rethinking in this moment how Artemis meets that need,” said Adolphson. “We encourage giving without restrictions to let organizations do what they need to do to get through this moment and deliver the services that they need to deliver. And then we can worry about more creative programs later.”

Working with celebrities and influencers has evolved into a more complicated endeavor as the industry matures. When Artemis was founded 10 years ago, celebrities would often lend their support to causes for free and contribute through volunteerism. Now, things have changed. In many instances – and especially in the case of influencers whose livelihoods are often tied to the brands or products they support or elevate – there is now a business tied to philanthropy. While it may not be expensive, there is some level of expectation for compensation tied to certain projects in a similar manner to how a brand deal operates.

Adolphson noted that nonprofit support may not always be transactional, but it’s been an educational process for them and their clients. In some cases, it could mean asking for a reciprocal contribution that values the impact of their platform and audience. Ultimately, the most important philanthropic endeavors start with the vision of the donors.

“Artists think big and beautiful. You do the deep dive on the vision, and then you develop a strategy,” said Kimmel.

Crafting the Perfect Fit

Often, analysis of a philanthropic vision goes far beyond an initial meeting with clients to understand their needs. Artemis’ co-CEOs attend events, meet other key stakeholders or even go as far as to join clients’ trips or vacations to truly understand their vision.

They then connect the dots between funders, celebrities and philanthropists to maximize campaign impact through collaboration. Artemis develops a strategy that leverages partnerships among multiple people, nonprofits and foundations dedicated to a specific cause to scale and implement programs at a higher level. Sometimes, it may involve people with specific skills that are not necessarily high-profile actors or athletes.

For example, the agency worked with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation to educate lawmakers and changemakers about its “HIV Is Not a Crime” campaign, which works to overturn punitive HIV laws across the U.S. In more than 30 states, people living with HIV faced criminal prosecution due to outdated, discriminatory laws. Artemis and the foundation produced a live stage show based on transcripts of interviews with real individuals who have been criminalized due to their HIV status. A key aspect was working with a Hollywood screenwriter for the show’s script.

“It has to be authentic, and we have to be able to see where impacts can be made based off of what we’re able to do and deliver,” said Adolphson. “We have a great team that stays very much abreast of trends and what’s going on. We’re surrounded by a lot of young people, but we also have diversity.”

Celebrities may fund global issues, such as the environment, poverty and diseases as well as education, the arts and healthcare. Recent trends have focused on supporting small business development, economic development and entrepreneurship. Help could come in the form of creating grants for small businesses. Financial literacy is another significant issue, and they have seen greater interest in philanthropic programs related to mental health and wellness.

“Celebrities tend to have a personal connection to what they’re doing. It’s not just about brand. They’re in a position to use their name recognition to do good things,” said Jim Ferris, director of the Center on Philanthropy at the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy. He explained that there is frequently a connection on a personal level to a cause supported by athletes, entertainers and high-net-worth individuals. That could include giving back to a university alma mater or supporting youth sports initiatives in their local community. If a person is seeking to donate for philanthropic and estate planning reasons, they frequently choose institutional targets, like hospitals, universities and other major programs that feature large capital campaigns.

Punching Up the Impact

Most nonprofit organizations operate as small businesses, so they don’t have the infrastructure to support large grants. On the strategy side, Kimmel explained that many philanthropic campaigns have transformed from funders offering top-down solutions to providing support for community-led initiatives. In many cases, organizations have the solutions but don’t have the resources to make an impact. As a result, more funders are going directly to leaders in the local communities and letting them operate programs, while serving as a voice to amplify a message.

A challenge is making sure that philanthropic goals remain focused and that the scope doesn’t expand beyond the mission that has been identified. That goes for both the funders and the advisors to remain focused on the intentions of the campaign; this allows them to measure the impact of their efforts.

And, while data is a vital tool, measuring results can be a challenge. Ferris noted that it can be difficult to ascribe impact to a single gift or campaign, because it’s not always a direct, causal relationship; instead, it is part of a larger philanthropic effort.

Big Things to Come for Southern California Philanthropy

The size and scope of events coming to Southern California have Artemis looking at how the agency and its clients can leverage their efforts to engage with impactful dates that will draw a worldwide audience. Over the next three years, the region will host the World Cup in 2026, a Super Bowl in 2027 and the Summer Olympics in 2028. That means thinking strategically about what the community needs in the long term, so that when these events leave, the city is stronger and better.

“Sometimes it is easy to get caught up in the moment and be reactive. You have to stop and take that pause to help you accomplish your goals,” said Adolphson. “And I think that’s what comes with a female-led agency. We get very invested emotionally in the work of our clients, and sometimes, it’s easy to have a little scope creep when you’re doing that because you just want to see them succeed at all costs.”