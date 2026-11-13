Survivor Justice Center provides both civil legal aid and supportive services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Through our integrated service model, we give survivors the knowledge and tools they need to overcome barriers and create new opportunities.

GET INVOLVED

To learn more about ways you can be involved, visit our website.

SERVICE AREA

L.A. County

MISSION STATEMENT

Survivor Justice Center secures justice for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and empowers them to create their own futures.

TOP EXECUTIVE

Carmen McDonald, Executive Director

YEAR ESTABLISHED

1971

CONTACT

ADDRESS: 5301 Whittier Blvd., Floor 4, Los Angeles, CA 90022

PHONE: 323.980.3500

EMAIL: info@survivorjusticecenter.org

WEBSITE: survivorjusticecenter.org

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