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Survivor Justice Center provides both civil legal aid and supportive services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Through our integrated service model, we give survivors the knowledge and tools they need to overcome barriers and create new opportunities.
GET INVOLVED
To learn more about ways you can be involved, visit our website.
SERVICE AREA
L.A. County
MISSION STATEMENT
Survivor Justice Center secures justice for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and empowers them to create their own futures.
TOP EXECUTIVE
Carmen McDonald, Executive Director
YEAR ESTABLISHED
1971
CONTACT
ADDRESS: 5301 Whittier Blvd., Floor 4, Los Angeles, CA 90022
PHONE: 323.980.3500
EMAIL: info@survivorjusticecenter.org
WEBSITE: survivorjusticecenter.org