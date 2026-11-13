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TGR Foundation

TGR Foundation Logo

Built upon the belief that access to opportunities can unlock the unlimited potential in the lives of youth, TGR Foundation has empowered young people to pursue their passions for thirty years. Tiger’s vision is to provide more opportunities for students from communities in need to prepare for their futures.

Through access to safe, inspiring spaces at its TGR Learning Labs, including the new location opening in Los Angeles, and enhanced programmatic pathways aligned with high demand careers such as AI, manufacturing, health care and robotics, TGR Foundation is opening the door of opportunity for more students.

GET INVOLVED
Created by Tiger Woods in 1996, TGR Foundation empowers students from under-resourced communities to unlock their unlimited potential. Through its free educational programming and TGR Learning Labs, students discover their passions, build skills and graduate with a plan for their future.

Since the flagship Lab opened in Anaheim in 2006, more than 240,000 students have been served through STEAM educational enrichment, health and well-being and career and college readiness programming.

With a strong belief in the power of education and opportunity, TGR Foundation is expanding to reach more students. Its third Lab will open in Los Angeles at Lulu’s Place in 2027.

Learn how you can get involved at TGRFoundation.org/30 as TGR Foundation celebrates 30 years of Driving Dreams Together, presented by EY.

SERVICE AREA
Headquarters: Irvine, CA
TGR Learning Labs: Anaheim, CA, and Philadelphia, PA
TGR Learning Lab Los Angeles opening in 2027

MISSION STATEMENT
Empowering students to pursue their passions through education in pursuit of a world where opportunity is universal and potential is limitless.

TOP EXECUTIVE
Hrag Hamalian, CEO

YEAR ESTABLISHED
1996

CONTACT
ADDRESS: 15440 Laguna Canyon Rd., Suite 150, Irvine, CA 92618

PHONE: 949.725.3003

EMAIL: help@tgrfoundation.org

WEBSITE: TGRFoundation.org

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