Tierra serves individuals with developmental disabilities through workforce development, volunteerism, education, and the arts. Through person-centered services, Tierra discovers each person’s unique gifts and provides them with the tools and services needed to fulfill their goals and lead a productive and meaningful life. Tierra serves more than 800 adults each day by partnering with businesses, nonprofits, colleges, and art organizations throughout Los Angeles County. In addition to preparing individuals for paid employment through internships and professional volunteer opportunities, Tierra provides College-to-Career services at nine campuses as well as a professional studio environment for those pursuing Careers in the Arts.

TOP EXECUTIVE: Rebecca Lienhard, CEO

YEAR ESTABLISHED: 1971

SERVICE AREA

Tierra del Sol serves people with disabilities in the San Fernando, San Gabriel, and Santa Clarita Valleys, as well as parts of San Bernardino County. Tierra is headquartered in Sunland, where we have an art studio, as well as one in Upland. Tierra’s Art Gallery is located in West Hollywood. And, Tierra’s Treasures, our thrift shop, is located in Burbank. Our work is community-based throughout the Greater Los Angeles Area.

MISSION STATEMENT

Tierra del Sol champions inclusion and value for all people with disabilities through creative pathways to employment, education and the arts. Our Vision: Regardless of the notion of disability, all people live productive and personally meaningful lives. Our Values: person-centeredness, passion, honesty, respect and full engagement.

GET INVOLVED

Get involved by becoming a Tierra partner. If your business needs a paid intern or employee or you know a nonprofit organization that needs consistent, reliable volunteers to further its mission, Tierra associates can fill those roles. Tierra artists create and sell beautiful art (paintings, drawings, ceramics and textiles) at our gallery and online. Check out our gallery website at tierradelsolgallery.org to view the artists’ works and learn more. Shop and donate gently used items to Tierra’s Treasures, our thrift shop. Sign-up for our newsletter and information about upcoming events.

ADDRESS

9919 Sunland Boulevard

Sunland, CA 91040

PHONE

818.352.1419

EMAIL: info@tierradelsol.org

WEBSITE: tierradelsol.org

FACEBOOK: facebook.com/tierradelsolfoundation

INSTAGRAM: instagram.com/tierradelsolfdn