For 134 years, Union Rescue Mission has been helping men, women and children find the way home — guided by faith, supported with dignity and ready to begin again with renewed promise and purpose. With the compassion of Christ, we offer the care, resources and support needed so they can step into the future with confidence and hope.

While overall homelessness in Los Angeles has seen a slight decline, the number of families without a home continues to rise. URM is the only mission in L.A. that keeps families together as they rebuild their lives – and we never turn away any family, woman or child in need.

Through programs that provide safe shelter, nutritious meals, job training, recovery support, and spiritual care, Union Rescue Mission walks alongside our neighbors on their journey to pursue a life beyond survival, into one of meaning, contribution, and lasting stability. We serve every guest with dignity and respect, and we invite all of Los Angeles to join us – to walk with our neighbors in need and help light the way home.

MISSION STATEMENT

To end the cycle of homelessness by walking alongside individuals and families on their journey home – offering compassionate care, emergency services, transformative programs, education, job training, and the support needed to build lasting stability and renewed lives.

URM is the largest and oldest privately funded shelter in the city of Los Angeles, helping over 6,000 people each year break the cycle of homelessness and achieve a pathway to long-term stability and a self-sufficient future. They do not turn away any family, woman or child in need of help.

One of the many ways to support the crucial work URM does across L.A. is through financial contributions. You can visit urm.org to donate. URM relies on the generosity of supporters who care about helping neighbors who are facing hunger, homelessness and substance abuse in Los Angeles.

Other ways to help include:

Become a monthly donor: You’ll provide a stable source of funding, which ensures critical programs can help as many people as possible.

Fundraise: Through annual events like a 5K run/walk and the Over the Edge event, supporters help raise funds through their communities.

Volunteer: URM has three locations for volunteers to give their time and talents to serve meals, mentor, provide administrative support or help with events.

Corporate Partnerships: If you represent a business organization, joining with URM can be a powerful way to support our community together and make a deep, long-lasting impact.

Spread awareness: Raising awareness about homelessness in L.A. and sharing the work of URM in your community and your social media platforms can make a difference.

Donate In-Kind: URM accepts in-kind donations, such as clothing, hygiene items and non-perishable food to help meet the needs of Angelenos experiencing homelessness.

Pray: If you believe in the importance of prayer, URM would be honored to receive your prayers for the neighbors we serve.

One act of kindness can light the way home for someone experiencing homelessness – leading to hope, healing and restoration.

SERVICE AREA

Union Rescue Mission Downtown Ministry, Hope Gardens Family Center, Angeles House Family Center

YEAR ESTABLISHED

1891

TOP EXECUTIVE

Mark Hood, CEO

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

David Wood | Chairman of the Board

Steve McKenzie | Vice Chairman of the Board

Jonathan M. Lee | Audit and Finance Chair

Sheryl Kataoka Endo | Programs Chair

Evan Taranta | Philanthropy Chair

Eugene Tsai

Caryn Ryan

Jackie Lacey

Uleses C. Henderson, Jr.

Scott Watt

Susan Christopher

Will Nicklas

D. Michael Van Konynenburg

Josh Hamilton

