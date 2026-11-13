United Way of Greater Los Angeles and Orange County United Way both serve their local communities.

True to our founding spirit, whenever there is a need in our communities, United Way is there. We bring a comprehensive approach to every challenge, actively listening and responding to local needs.

From strengthening local resilience to expanding youth opportunity, financial stability and access to stable housing, we provide programs and services that help ensure opportunity for all. Together, we can create brighter futures. Join us today.

Your support powers pathways to hope and stability for LA neighbors. To learn more, visit UnitedWayLA.org

Help create meaningful change and improve lives for everyone in Orange County. To learn more, visit UnitedWayOC.org

United Way of Greater Los Angeles and Orange County United Way are standalone, independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations.

GET INVOLVED

You can make a difference in your local community.

Whether you donate, volunteer, advocate or attend an event, your support helps change lives.

Together, we can build a stronger community and spread hope to those who need it most.

DONATE TODAY

Your gift helps a neighbor stay housed, a child pursue a brighter future and a family find stability to care for loved ones. Your generosity provides hope for those who need it and creates lasting change for people in your community.

Support your LA neighbors: DonateNow.UnitedWayLA.org

Support your OC neighbors: UnitedWayOC.org/Donate

SERVICE AREA

Los Angeles and Orange County, CA

MISSION STATEMENT

United Way brings communities together to address their greatest challenges, whether that’s helping families find stability, empowering young people, solving homelessness or responding to crises.

TOP EXECUTIVE

Los Angeles: Elise Buik, President & CEO

Orange County: Susan B. Parks, President & CEO

CONTACT

Los Angeles

WEBSITE: UnitedWayLA.org

EMAIL: Info@UnitedWayLA.org

LinkedIn

Orange County

WEBSITE: UnitedWayOC.org

EMAIL: Info@UnitedWayOC.org

LinkedIn