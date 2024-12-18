Walking With Anthony
- Share via
We believe everyone with spinal cord injury deserves access to life-changing medical care. Through our grant programs, we provide immediate financial assistance for critical therapies, specialized equipment, medical supplies, mental health support and more.
We’re committed to empowering individuals to get stronger, live healthier and, for some, regain the ability to walk again. We strive to instill resilience as they navigate the unforeseen challenges of spinal cord injury, helping them embrace hope for the future.
MISSION STATEMENT
To forever change the recovery outcome of spinal cord injury, currently perceived as unchangeable.
SERVICE AREA
Nationwide
GET INVOLVED
For more information, please email info@walkingwithanthony.org or call 888.712.4992.
CONTACT
ADDRESS: 11693 San Vicente Boulevard #375, Los Angeles, CA 90049
PHONE: 888.712.4992
EMAIL: Tonya info@walkingwithanthony.org
WEBSITE: walkingwithanthony.org
FACEBOOK: facebook.com/WalkingWithAnthony
INSTAGRAM: @walkingwithanthony
LINKEDIN: linkedin.com/company/walking-with-anthony
TOP EXECUTIVE: Micki Purcell, Founder and President | Anthony Purcell, Executive Director
YEAR ESTABLISHED: 2011