Headquartered in Santa Monica, Wise & Healthy Aging offers a wide range of services to support older adults. Our Care Management program connects seniors to services that help them maintain their independence at home and also provides one-on-one peer counseling and support groups for older adults dealing with common changes associated with aging.

Our Adult Day Center provides care and activities for older adults with memory loss and a much-needed break for the caregiver. The Club serves as a senior activity center and offers fitness, social activities, travel programs and workshops and includes a Diner that provides hot lunches to promote wellness. Our Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program advocates for elders and the disabled living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, while our Elder Abuse Prevention program protects seniors from becoming victims of financial, physical and emotional abuse.

TOP EXECUTIVE: Molly Davies, President & CEO

YEAR ESTABLISHED: 1972

SERVICE AREA

Los Angeles with offices in Santa Monica, Pasadena, Van Nuys, West Covina, Long Beach and Palmdale.

MISSION

Wise & Healthy Aging, a community-based, nonprofit organization, advances the dignity and quality of life of older adults through leadership, advocacy and high-quality, innovative services.

