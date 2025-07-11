Assisted Living Locators Opens San Fernando Valley Office

Regie Hernandez (RRH)

Los Angeles-headquartered Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement and referral service, has announced the opening of its San Fernando Valley office, providing expert, no-cost guidance to families exploring senior living and in-home care solutions. The new location is owned and operated by Regie Hernandez, senior living advisor/owner, who will serve communities across Northridge, Pacoima, San Fernando, Sylmar, Van Nuys, Panorama City and surrounding neighborhoods.

“Helping families navigate life’s later-life transitions with dignity, honesty and compassion is my calling,” said Hernandez. “My background in supply-chain and financial planning, coupled with years of pastoral and community service, has taught me that trust is everything. By partnering with Assisted Living Locators, I can combine professional experience with a heart for service, guiding seniors toward informed choices that safeguard their well-being and future.”

A long-time Los Angeles resident, Hernandez has led community initiatives as a volunteer Christian pastor and neighborhood council director, operated a successful photography business, and most recently cultivated strong, trust-based relationships as an insurance agent with New York Life. Supported by family members active in the healthcare industry, he is committed to delivering compassionate, personalized guidance to seniors and their loved ones.

Assisted Living Locators of San Fernando Valley offers personalized senior-care assessments for safety, cleanliness and quality of care.

Assisted Living Locators is part of the Evive Brands family. Founded in 2003, the organization is dedicated to providing compassionate care and expert guidance to families navigating senior living options.

