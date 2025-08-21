Heluna Health Announces Appointment of Three New Members to its Board of Directors

Los Angeles-based Heluna Health has announced the appointment of three new distinguished leaders to its board of directors. New directors Lisa Ba, CPA, MBA; Gary Trujillo, MBA; and Claire Verity bring experience and leadership in the healthcare, public health and nonprofit sectors.

“I’m honored to welcome these three leaders at a time when our work is more critical than ever,” said Blayne Cutler, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Heluna Health. “Their commitment to our mission will help guide Heluna Health into its next chapter and strengthen our ability to improve the health of every community we serve.”

The recruitment process was supported by Encantado Advisors, who helped identify qualified leaders aligned with Heluna Health’s mission and values.

Lisa Ba, CPA, MBA, is the chief financial officer at Central California Alliance for Health, a regional nonprofit health plan serving 450,000 members across five counties. Ba has held leadership roles at various managed care organizations, including Molina Healthcare and AltaMed Health Services. She has experience in diverse healthcare settings, such as health plans, independent physician associations, medical groups and Federally Qualified Health Centers.

“I am honored to join the Heluna Health Board of Directors,” Ba said. “I look forward to collaborating with my fellow board members to support the leadership and staff at Heluna in enhancing the organization’s vital programs. Heluna Health’s mission to improve the health, wellness and resilience of every community we serve resonates deeply with me, especially during these challenging times. With my background in healthcare finance, I am excited to contribute to the development of the next strategic plan, ensuring the long-term success of the organization.”

Gary Trujillo, MBA, has been an entrepreneur and venture capital investor for more than 30 years with experience as a CEO, financier, founder, operator and independent corporate board member. In 1990, he founded the investment firm Southwest Harvard Group (SHG). Trujillo also has three decades of independent board experience. His board experience includes the healthcare, technology, auto finance, real estate and banking industries. Trujillo co-founded the Be A Leader Foundation (BALF), an education-focused nonprofit entity serving more than 14,000 students annually, with his wife, Melissa B. Trujillo.

“As a new member of the board of directors of Heluna Health, I am delighted to join such a prestigious group of fellow board members, and I am looking forward to working with each of them to continue to execute on the mission and values of the organization,” Trujillo said.

Claire Verity is a nationally recognized leader with more than 30 years in healthcare. She most recently served as market president, Commercial Growth for Regence Blue Shield Washington. Some of her prior roles include the Washington market president for Regence Blue Shield, the CEO of the Pacific NW for UnitedHealthcare and the national vice president of business development at UnitedHealthcare. She also spent several years at Providence Health Plan in a product and network development role.

Verity is active in civic and nonprofit leadership, having served on boards including Northwest Center, All Hands Raised, Habitat for Humanity, the Seattle Chamber of Commerce and the American Heart Association.

“Joining the Heluna Health Board of Directors is an opportunity for me to contribute my deep healthcare background to help elevate and support the meaningful vision to achieve healthy, strong communities for all,” Verity said. “I have been a longstanding advocate for women’s health, and I look forward to working alongside other board members and passionate leaders at Heluna Health.”

Information sourced from Heluna Health. To learn more, contact slichtman@helunahealth.org.