Peter Murray Named CEO of Agile Occupational Medicine

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC, a private investment firm, and Kain Capital LLC, a private equity firm focused on healthcare services and healthcare technology companies, have announced Peter Murray as CEO of Agile Occupational Medicine.

Murray, formerly COO of Agile, has been instrumental in shaping the company’s strategy and operational trajectory. He successfully led the integration of six acquisitions that unified 23 clinics under one platform and is now guiding the combination with Akeso Occupational Health. Based in California, Agile has become the nation’s second-largest independent occupational medicine provider, delivering superior care to help employees recover from work-related injuries.

“Peter has shown exceptional leadership and an unwavering commitment to Agile’s mission since day one,” said Adam Lerner, operating partner at Angeles Operations Group. “His ability to bring operational clarity and execute complex integrations has positioned Agile for continued growth, while maintaining a sharp focus on quality, patient-centered outcomes. We are excited to support him as he leads the company forward.”

“Over the past few months, I have had the privilege of getting to know Peter during the Agile-Akeso merger. His unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and demonstrated ability to bring teams together will be instrumental in driving Agile toward its long-term goals,” said Dennis Nesta, operating partner at Kain Capital.

Murray brings extensive experience in business transformation, operational strategy and leadership across entrepreneurial ventures and large-scale enterprises. Before joining Agile, he served as chief of staff to the CEO at Sterling, a global leader in background and identity verification, where he oversaw operations for a 650-person product and technology organization ahead of its IPO. Prior to Sterling, Murray held various senior executive and consulting roles across a number of industries.

Earlier in his career, Murray served in the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division, including as company executive officer during a deployment to Iraq, where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal.

“I am honored to lead Agile as we enter this next chapter,” said Murray. “The combination of Agile and Akeso creates a platform with unmatched reach, capabilities and talent. Our mission is clear: remove unnecessary delays in care, simplify communication and accelerate recovery for injured employees. With our united team and a commitment to speed, quality and innovation, Agile is redefining what is possible in occupational medicine.”

Information sourced from Businesswire. To learn more, contact info@angelesequity.com.