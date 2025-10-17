Parents Anonymous Expands Footprint with New San Fernando Well-Being Center

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Parents Anonymous, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting parents, children and youth, recently celebrated the grand opening of its new San Fernando Valley Well-Being Center in Van Nuys. The ribbon-cutting event welcomed community members, representatives of local dignitaries and parent advocates for an evening of food, family-friendly activities and connection.

The new Center expands no-cost, evidence-based mental health services across Los Angeles County. Families will have access to weekly Parents Anonymous Adult, Children & Youth Groups that are trauma-informed and built on personal strengths, along with individual and family therapy sessions, tailored referrals and resource navigation, and 24/7 crisis intervention through the National Parent & Youth Helpline.

After the ceremony, guests had the opportunity to tour the new facility, meet staff and learn more about how the Center will serve as a hub for connection, healing and empowerment – backed by more than 56 years of Parents Anonymous expertise.

“Families in the San Fernando Valley deserve access to meaningful support close to home,” said Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, president & CEO of Parents Anonymous. “This new Center builds on more than five decades of evidence-based work and ensures that parents and youth in this community can find connection, compassion and healing when they need it most.”

“With our shared commitment to empowering and uplifting individuals and families, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health congratulates Parents Anonymous on expanding its first Well-Being Center into San Fernando Valley,” said Dr. Lisa H. Wong, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health. “Having another option for residents in that community will only enhance both of our abilities to ensure everyone reaches their fullest potential and thrives.”

