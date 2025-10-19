Cosentus Invests in Accreda Healthcare Management – An Anesthesia-Exclusive RCM Provider

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Cosentus’ commitment to deepening its specialization and elevating its service offerings in the anesthesia sector

Cosentus Holdings, an Irvine-based provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) and integrated business solutions for healthcare practices, has announced a strategic investment in Accreda Healthcare Management, a purpose-built company specializing exclusively in anesthesia-focused revenue cycle management.

Accreda Healthcare Management stands apart from traditional billing companies. Founded by CPAs Logan Lowry and Mark Wines and rooted in a boutique-style business model and a partner-oriented philosophy, Accreda delivers customized, tailored support to anesthesia providers. Their focus on proactive communication, operational visibility and hands-on guidance ensures that clients are not just treated as accounts but as genuine partners, who are fully invested in each other’s success. Built for anesthesia and exclusively serving that specialty, Accreda delivers exceptional revenue performance, not just reports.

With over 25 years of experience, Cosentus is one of the most well-respected independent revenue cycle management companies in the country. Today, Cosentus is making new strides into the sector with its partnership with Accreda to deliver anesthesia-specific support that empowers providers.

With a sole focus on anesthesia, Accreda’s systems, coding expertise and billing workflows are fine-tuned to address the specialty’s unique needs with precision. Clients enjoy proactive, personalized communication and deep operational insight, benefiting from a true (one-on-one) partnership, rather than generic account manage- ment. Accreda transforms clinical precision into dramatic revenue impact, seamlessly managing every post-case process to strengthen practice profitability.

Anesthesia practices will now have access to the combined strengths of Cosentus and Accreda – delivering a unified platform that enhances coding accuracy, streamlines claim processing and accelerates reimbursements – all with boutique-level attention and support.

Current Accreda clients can expect uninterrupted services and continuity as their trusted advisors will remain at their side, now empowered through Cosentus’ advanced technology and world-class support network.

“The Cosentus model of partnering with clients to achieve stronger financial results aligns seamlessly with the Accreda philosophy of clients first. Accreda was formed to ensure our anesthesia providers receive every dollar they have rightfully earned for the services they deliver,” said Logan Lowry, co-founder and president of Accreda. “Together with Cosentus, our clients will benefit from cutting-edge technology, deeper analytics and a partnership model that truly understands and drives their financial success.”

“Cosentus has over 23 years of experience in servicing anesthesia providers,” said GS Bhalla, founder and CEO of Cosentus. “Accreda’s bespoke, anesthesia-focused operating model aligns seamlessly with Cosentus’ vision of delivering unmatched, practice-specific solutions. By joining forces, we’re equipping anesthesia providers with an upgraded suite of tech-enabled tools and expert resources, so they can prioritize exceptional patient care while maximizing their financial performance.”

