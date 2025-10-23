Kingswood Capital Management to Acquire Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Los Angeles-based Kingswood Capital Management, LP has announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of essential medical products, from CD&R.

Drive’s existing management team will continue to lead the company, ensuring continuity in customer relationships and strategic execution. Kingswood will leverage its extensive network, industry expertise and capital base to support Drive’s continued growth. The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to customary legal and regulatory requirements.

Founded in 2000, Drive is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of essential medical products used primarily in the home setting. Following the 2015 acquisition of DeVilbiss Healthcare, an innovator in respiratory care since 1888, the company expanded from wheelchairs, beds, rollators and other home care products to include a full line of reliable respiratory products used in more than 100 countries. Drive is committed to providing customers with the best possible products, ensuring excellent service and serving as a dependable and consultative partner in the process. The company is looking forward to continuing its mission to deliver innovative healthcare solutions that enhance the quality of life of the people it touches.

Advertisement

Derek Lampert, CEO of Drive, commented, “We are incredibly excited about our new partnership with Kingswood and are confident this new chapter for Drive DeVilbiss will be the most exciting yet. Kingswood is fully aligned with the management team on the company’s future growth strategy.”

Michael Niegsch, partner at Kingswood, added, “We have been impressed with the company’s tremendous growth and success in recent years, and we look forward to partnering with Derek and the rest of the Drive DeVilbiss management team to support the next phase of the company’s expansion.”

“Drive is well-positioned for continued growth as a result of strong market tailwinds, organic growth initiatives and actionable M&A opportunities,” said Alex Wolf, founder and managing partner of Kingswood. “We’re looking forward to leveraging our deep operational network and expertise to support the company as it continues to grow and provide solutions to customers and patients around the world.”

Advertisement

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare manufactures and supplies a complete line of medical products, including mobility products, respiratory products, beds, pressure prevention products, self‐assist products, rehabilitation products, patient room equipment, personal care products and electrotherapy devices. Currently, the company has offices, manufacturing facilities and distribution facilities located throughout the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, China, Romania and Australia.

Based in Los Angeles, Kingswood is a cohesive, entrepreneurial team with a long history of shared success developing partnerships with its portfolio companies and management teams.

J.P. Morgan is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Kingswood on the transaction, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel. UBS Investment Bank is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Drive, and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is serving as legal counsel to Drive and CD&R.

Advertisement

Information sourced from Businesswire. To learn more, contact media@kingswood-capital.com.