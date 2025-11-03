Pasadena Health Care Startup IO Health Technologies Raises $2-Million Seed Round

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

IO Health Technologies, a Pasadena-based company that provides tools for home health and hospice providers, closed a $2-million seed round led by Nina Capital to expand its AI-driven compliance and quality platform.

“We designed IO Health to address the single biggest lever of improvement: accurate documentation. Better documentation means less back-office workload, faster billing and happier clinicians,” said Dr. David Bell, IO Health chief executive, in a statement. “Accurate, compliant documentation produces four to five times better clinical and financial results than efficiency alone.”

The company was founded in 2023. Nina Capital, with offices in Barcelona and Silicon Valley, focuses on health tech innovation with multi-national market opportunities. Nina was interested in IO Health’s operator-led approach.

“IO Health’s model addresses compliance and documentation at the source, not after the fact. Its unique architecture addresses a core problem in care delivery: the disconnect between field-level care and financial outcomes, aligned with patient acuity,” says Marta Zanchi, managing partner of Nina Capital, in a statement.

Information for this article was sourced from IO Health Technologies.