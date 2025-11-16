Philanthropy Supports Vital Services for Regional Healthcare Provider

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

For Dignity Health, philanthropy is a two-way street – the healthcare provider has boosted its efforts to connect with donors while expanding services for the communities in which it operates

In the wake of Southern California’s wildfires and potential cutbacks to funding for healthcare and social services, philanthropy has taken on a greater significance. Some individual donors were directly impacted by the fires or are supporting friends and family who were impacted. Many corporate donors are fielding an increase in requests even as they navigate their own financial challenges and an uncertain future.

“We are actively working on growing our private philanthropy base – by engaging individuals, corporations and private foundations for support – and continuing to diversify our sources of support,” said Susan Shum, chief philanthropy officer for the California Hospital Medical Foundation. “We are looking at key areas where philanthropy can help bridge a gap and have the greatest positive impact to sustain and expand the services that our community trusts and relies on us to provide.”

Dignity Health is the largest hospital provider in the state of California and part of CommonSpirit Health, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit healthcare systems. Southern California is home to six Dignity Health hospitals with 1,888 licensed beds combined. They include California Hospital Medical Center in Downtown Los Angeles, Community Hospital of San Bernardino, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, St. Bernardine Medical Center in San Bernardino and St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach.

The California Hospital Medical Center in Downtown Los Angeles had a grand opening of a new patient tower amid the chaos of the wildfires earlier this year. It has a 135-year legacy that was expanded and modernized with the opening of its Grand Tower on January 7. The hospital operates the only full-service emergency and Level II trauma center in downtown. The new tower features the J. Thomas McCarthy Emergency Center and Leavey Trauma Center, which more than doubled in size with six trauma bays (up from two previously) and leading-edge technology that can treat 80,000 patients annually.

As other hospitals in the region have shuttered maternity services, California Hospital revamped maternal services with a private entrance, private triage, antepartum and birthing rooms. New mothers benefit from 28 private postpartum rooms. The hospital’s Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit has transitioned to 24 private rooms, replacing the previous ward-style setup for greater comfort, privacy and a family-friendly environment.

“This $215-million capital project, supported by $25 million in philanthropic investments, is designed to be an integral anchor point for generations, ensuring we can treat 80,000 patients annually in our expanded Emergency Department,” said Shum.

She noted that 100% of donations go to the designation the donor chooses, made possible because an operating grant from the hospital covers the foundation’s fundraising expenses. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, the California Hospital Medical Center Foundation raised $29.3 million, up from $27.1 million in 2024. The foundation launched a Health Equity Fund in 2024, a donor-supported resource dedicated to addressing health disparities for our most vulnerable community members. That has allowed the hospital to purchase special equipment, including MamaAnne, a pioneering obstetric simulator, to provide safe practice opportunities to train hospital staff in high-risk scenarios, like postpartum hemorrhage and breech births. It also supports the Frequent Utilizer System Engagement program that provides crucial intensive case management, housing navigation and healthcare connections for chronically unhoused patients to reduce avoidable emergency department visits and hospitalizations.

Outside of the main campus, the health provider operates Hope Street Margolis Family Center, a flagship program started in 1992 that offers a wide array of services designed to educate children and strengthen families, serving approximately 5,000 children and families annually. The center provides early care and education, family childcare, literacy, mental health and a comprehensive after-school youth center.

“The funding model emphasizes community giving and mutual support, with individual contributions, volunteer hours and partnerships playing a crucial role in Hope Street’s ability to provide comprehensive support to hundreds of families in Downtown Los Angeles,” said Shum. “Many of our donors who support Hope Street say that they do so because of the positive impact they see Hope Street having on the life trajectories and long-term health and well-being of local children and families. They see Hope Street as a very ‘upstream’ health intervention that is unique for a hospital.”

