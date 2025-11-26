Dignity Health Names Brian Smolskis New CEO of California Hospital Medical Center

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Brian Smolskis

Dignity Health, a member of CommonSpirit Health, has announced the appointment of Brian Smolskis as the new president and CEO of California Hospital Medical Center (CHMC), effective December 8, 2025. Smolskis, a seasoned healthcare executive with over two decades of progressive leadership experience in complex urban hospital settings, will lead the Downtown Los Angeles hospital in its mission to deliver clinical excellence, foster innovation and provide compassionate care to the diverse communities it serves.

Smolskis joins CHMC following a distinguished career at PIH Health, where his strategic leadership as COO for multiple acute care hospitals and president of PIH Health Physicians drove significant operational excellence and growth. He notably managed daily operations for facilities totaling over $1.3 billion in revenue and thousands of employees. Throughout his career, he has consistently orchestrated financial turnarounds, overseen major construction projects like a $104-million hospital tower and expanded physician networks and Medicare Advantage enrollment, always fostering strong community ties and delivering improved quality scores, efficiency and patient satisfaction.

“We are excited to welcome Brian Smolskis to California Hospital Medical Center,” shared Jill Welton, MSN, RN, market president, Dignity Health Southern California. “His extensive understanding of hospital operations, coupled with his financial prowess and steadfast dedication to community health, perfectly aligns with our commitment to humankindness and delivering exceptional care in Downtown L.A. We look forward to his strategic contributions in driving continued excellence and innovation in patient care.”

“I am honored to join California Hospital Medical Center, an institution with a rich history and a profound commitment to the health and well-being of Downtown Los Angeles,” stated Smolskis. “I look forward to working alongside the dedicated physicians, nurses, caregivers and community partners to build upon CHMC’s legacy, embrace innovation and ensure that every patient receives the personalized care and humankindness they deserve.”

Smolskis’ background also includes significant experience in managed care and health plan operations.

Information for this article was sourced from Dignity Health - California Hospital Medical Center.