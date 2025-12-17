Perelel Secures $27 Million to Expand Clinically Backed Hormone Support

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Perelel, a Los Angeles-based supplement company for women, announced a $27-million investment from Prelude Growth Partners with participation from existing investors Unilever Ventures, Willow Growth Partners and Selva Ventures. The company is focused on continuing to provide clinically proven products to support women throughout their entire hormonal lifecycle.

“This moment validates what we’ve built over the past five years: a business that proves women trust and return to brands that invest in clinical rigor and medically backed solutions,” said Victoria Thain Gioia, co-founder and chief executive of Perelel, in a statement. “As a women-founded firm with deep expertise in scaling consumer health and wellness brands, Prelude Growth understands both our market and our mission. Their proven ability to build category leaders makes them the ideal partner as we evolve beyond pregnancy and postpartum support into a comprehensive women’s health company.”

Victoria Thain Gioia, Alex Taylor and Dr. Banafsheh Bayati

Advertisement

Perelel co-founders Victoria Thain Gioia, Alex Taylor and Dr. Banafsheh Bayati leveraged this proactive funding opportunity to replace early angel investors with a partner who would support the brand in its next stage of growth. Since its founding five years ago, the company has achieved profitability, doubled revenue year-over-year, consistently achieved category-leading retention of its subscribers and expanded to support women across multiple stages of life from fertility and pregnancy to postpartum and perimenopause.

“The women’s health category is at a breaking point with influencer-led brands and unproven product claims,” said Alex Taylor, co-founder of Perelel, in a statement. “As a doctor-founded brand with a commitment to products backed by clinical rigor and robust research, we’ve built our reputation on a foundation of trust.”

Information for this article was sourced from Perelel.