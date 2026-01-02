NeuroSigma Invests $1 Million to Scale Manufacturing for ADHD Medical Device

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Los Angeles-based bioelectronics company NeuroSigma, Inc., announced the completion of an approximately $1-million investment into a high-volume manufacturing line in partnership with Singapore-based Armstrong Asia. The investment was led by Pasadena-based strategic advisory and investment group Checkmate Capital.

The company will use funds for the second-generation Monarch external Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation (eTNS) device for treating pediatric attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). In November 2025, NeuroSigma announced the completion of its pilot commercialization program for the first-generation Monarch eTNS device. Based on market demand during the pilot phase, NeuroSigma is preparing to launch the second-generation Monarch eTNS device in the first quarter of 2026.

“This investment enables cost-efficient and scalable manufacturing of the second-generation Monarch eTNS device,” said Colin Kealey, M.D., president and chief executive officer of NeuroSigma, in a statement. “As we move into 2026, we look forward to working with Armstrong Asia to deliver this innovative product to patients and families throughout the world.”

The first-generation Monarch eTNS System was the first-ever wearable medical device to receive FDA clearance as a drug-free treatment for ADHD. The second-generation device treats pediatric ADHD with the same trigeminal nerve stimulation, but with a simplified user interface.

The investment and manufacturing project is part of a collaboration between Armstrong and Checkmate, focused on cross-border transactions in the life sciences, medical technology and other industries.

“Within the medical device industry, we see favorable conditions for the external neurostimulation sector and the central nervous system therapeutics market in general. The Monarch eTNS device is a groundbreaking neuro-electronic product that provides patients, families and physicians with an alternative to stimulant medications and the negative side effects associated with them,” said Tom Paschall, chief executive of Checkmate Capital and director of NeuroSigma, in a statement.

Information for this article was sourced from NeuroSigma and Armstrong Asia.