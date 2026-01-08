Reproductive Partners Medical Group Relocates Westminster Clinic to New Long Beach Facility

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Reproductive Partners Medical Group (RPMG), a leader in fertility care and family building, announced the relocation of its Westminster fertility clinic to a newly designed, patient-focused facility complete with a lab and surgery center in Long Beach.

The move is designed to better serve patients across greater Los Angeles and Orange County with enhanced access, continuity of care and an elevated clinic experience grounded in scientific excellence and individualized support.

For more than three decades, RPMG has stood at the forefront of fertility medicine, helping individuals and couples from diverse backgrounds achieve their dreams of parenthood through comprehensive services, including IVF, IUI, fertility preservation, genetic testing, LGBTQ+ family building and advanced reproductive care.

“This move represents more than a change of address. It’s a step forward in how we deliver care with empathy and clinical excellence at every touchpoint,” said Marli Amin, MD, board-certified reproductive endocrinologist with RPMG.

Dr. Amin brings her expertise in IVF, IUI, egg freezing, comprehensive fertility testing and personalized patient guidance to the heart of the new location.

In addition to the striking new clinic, complete with lab and surgery center, the Long Beach clinic will offer the same trusted, evidence-based treatment plans and continuity of care that patients have come to rely on, delivered by RPMG’s world-class team of fertility experts and clinical support staff.

“Transitioning to Long Beach underscores our dedication to expanding access without compromising the individualized attention our patients expect,” said Christina Westbrook, chief operating officer of RPMG.

Current patients will continue receiving uninterrupted care, and new patients are invited to schedule consultations at the Long Beach location. The clinic’s hours, contact information and support services remain aligned with RPMG’s commitment to responsive, patient-centered service.

