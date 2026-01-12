Fulgent Genetics to Acquire Bako Diagnostics Assets and StrataDx for $55.5 Million

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

El Monte-based technology company Fulgent Genetics Inc. agreed to acquire selected assets of Bako Diagnostics, a pathology laboratory based in Alpharetta, GA, and to acquire StrataDx, a dermatopathology laboratory headquartered in Lexington, MA.

The total combined purchase price is approximately $55.5 million and will be paid using cash on hand, with the acquisitions expected to close in the first half of 2026.

“With the addition of Bako and StrataDx, we will be able to broaden our capabilities in the pathology testing market and further leverage our investments in AI to improve efficiency and quality, which will drive continued momentum in our laboratory services business,” said Ming Hsieh, chairman and chief executive of Fulgent, in a statement. “Our business has been growing organically at double-digit rates for several quarters, and, following closing, we will be able to layer on Bako’s services to our testing menu to further strengthen our laboratory services business.”

Fulgent Genetics is building upon its laboratory services platform through multiple vectors, including expanding its test menu through R&D, partnerships and acquisitions; increasing accessibility by adding covered lives through incremental managed care contracts; and scaling its commercial reach with an expanding sales organization.

The acquisitions are expected to strengthen Fulgent’s laboratory services business by adding new products and services and further expanding its client base, sales team and network of pathologists nationwide.

Bako Diagnostics is a national provider of specialty laboratory testing services, offering complete anatomic pathology services, proprietary molecular genetic testing and peripheral neuropathy immuno-histochemical testing. Bako Diagnostics is CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited and licensed by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

StrataDx is a national provider of dermatopathology testing services. StrataDx is CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited and licensed by the State of Massachusetts.

“On behalf of Bako and StrataDx, we are excited about the opportunity to join the Fulgent Genetics family,” said Ted Hull, chief executive of Bako and StrataDx, in a statement. “By joining forces, we will bring together advanced technology, digital capabilities and specialized expertise to better serve our clients. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to delivering exceptional diagnostic solutions and enhancing the overall client experience.”

