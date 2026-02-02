Med Spa Expansion: OrangeTwist Acquires 6 Locations in SBC Medical Partnership

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

OrangeTwist, a med spa platform delivering aesthetic and wellness treatments, has partnered with SBC Medical Group Holdings Inc. as part of its accelerated national growth strategy. The alliance allows OrangeTwist to offer new clinical, operational and technological synergies alongside another top provider of medical and clinical services.

OrangeTwist has also acquired six additional med spa locations in Colorado and Nevada, expanding its footprint to 24 locations across the states of California, Texas, Washington, Nevada, Colorado and New Jersey.

“We are thrilled to deepen our strategic partnership with SBC Medical Group Holdings while expanding our presence in high-growth markets,” said Robert Settembro, chief executive of OrangeTwist, in a statement. “This next chapter allows us to bring exceptional aesthetic experiences to more communities while leveraging SBC’s global expertise. We remain focused on high-quality care, best-in-class providers and innovative services that continue to differentiate OrangeTwist in a rapidly growing aesthetic landscape.”

Through the alliance, OrangeTwist and SBC Medical will collaborate on developing clinical protocols, advanced technology integration and operational scalability, which they hope will position the company for accelerated market leadership and long-term strategic growth in the global market.

Founded in 2015, OrangeTwist provides medically supervised aesthetic and wellness treatments supported by strong clinical oversight and best-in-class operational systems.

The company is backed by private equity firms Hildred and Athyrium Capital Management, providing institutional support for continued organic expansion, strategic acquisitions and long-term platform growth.

Information for this article was sourced from OrangeTwist.