Varsity Healthcare Partners Invests in Trialbee to Scale Patient Recruitment Tech

Varsity Healthcare Partners, a Los Angeles-based middle-market healthcare services private equity investment firm, made a growth investment in Trialbee, a Sweden-based technology-enabled provider of patient recruitment services and analytics for clinical trials. This new partnership will sustain the support for the continued growth and expansion of the platform, including investments in commercial scale, technology innovation and global delivery capabilities.

“Trialbee has built a differentiated, technology-enabled platform that addresses a mission-critical need for biopharma sponsors, while building trust with both research sites and patients,” said Matt Walz, chief executive of Trialbee, in a statement. “Varsity, which brings deep healthcare services expertise and a proven track record of scaling founder- and management-led platforms, is an ideal partner for us during this next chapter as we continue to invest in our technology, expand our capabilities and help more sponsors accelerate the development of life-changing therapies.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but Piper Sandler served as the financial advisor to Varsity. Meanwhile, Walz will continue to lead Trialbee together with the existing senior leadership team.

Established in 2012, Varsity invests in growth-seeking companies, particularly in founders, entrepreneurs and management teams, to build leading healthcare services companies. It leverages its “buy and build” playbook to drive significant operational enhancement in the early stages of business development, followed by an aggressive and multidimensional growth plan.

Founded in 2010, Trialbee supports biopharma sponsors through data-driven, multi-channel recruitment strategies supported by its Honey technology platform, the company’s vendor-agnostic SaaS patient recruitment platform that centralizes and standardizes all recruitment activities.

Information for this article was sourced from Varsity Healthcare Partners.