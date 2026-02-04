Mirador Therapeutics Raises $250M to Accelerate Immuno-Fibrotic Disease Trials

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

San Diego-based clinical-stage biotechnology company Mirador Therapeutics Inc. closed a $250 million Series B financing in the third quarter of 2025. The financing included new investment from funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc., Adage Capital Partners LP and additional funds managed by Fidelity Management & Research Company.

Also participating in the Series B financing were investors from Mirador’s Series A round, including ARCH Venture Partners, OrbiMed, Fairmount, Point72, Farallon Capital Management, Boxer Capital, TCGX, Invus, Logos Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures, Blue Owl Healthcare Opportunities, Woodline Partners LP and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners.

“Driving meaningful progress in immuno-fibrotic disease treatment requires moving beyond incremental innovation and monotherapy toward novel targets, precision medicine, rational combinations and multi-specifics,” said Mark McKenna, chairman and chief executive of Mirador, in a statement. “Mirador is making significant strides to deliver therapies with step-change efficacy. Our approach is redefining precision medicine, setting a new standard for speed and development accuracy from discovery to the clinic.”

The funding will enable Mirador to deliver proof-of-concept across all current programs, including Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It will support more than ten clinical readouts expected by the end of 2027.

The company’s precision discovery and development engine makes use of more than 2.5 million patient profiles to support target discovery and validation, as well as patient stratification. It integrates data with advanced machine learning to decode complex immune pathways and guide combination prioritization and indication expansion, helping immuno-fibrotic drug development with greater speed and higher probability of success, the company said in a statement.

Founded by biotech entrepreneur Mark McKenna, Mirador focuses on developing advanced therapeutics for immunology and inflammation. The total capital raised since the company launched in March 2024 is now more than $650 million.

