Inside Sobi’s Strategic $1.5B Takeover of San Diego Biotech Arthrosi

Stockholm-based global biopharma company Swedish Orphan Biovitrum will acquire San Diego-based private late-stage biotechnology company Arthrosi Therapeutics. The company is focused on developing advanced therapies for gout. Under the terms of the agreement, Sobi will pay $950 million upfront in cash to acquire Arthrosi, together with up to $550 million in cash in clinical, regulatory and sales milestones.

The deal will be completed once regulatory approvals, shareholder approvals and legal clearances are met. It is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Sobi and look forward to working together to ensure a seamless transition as they advance towards pivotal data and potential regulatory filings. We believe that Sobi’s global expertise in commercialization will accelerate our shared mission to deliver potentially transformative benefits for individuals living with gout,” said Litain Yeh, founder and chief executive of Arthrosi, in a statement.

The acquisition strengthens Sobi’s gout franchise by adding Arthrosi’s proprietary molecule pozdeutinurad (AR882), an investigational next-generation, once-daily oral URAT1 inhibitor currently being evaluated in two fully recruited global Phase 3 clinical studies for the potential management of progressive and tophaceous gout. The drug works by blocking URAT1, a protein involved in uric acid reabsorption, helping reduce urate levels in gout patients. Results from these trials are anticipated in 2026.

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Shunqi Yan and Dr. Litain Yeh, Arthrosi has completed multiple phase 1 and 2 clinical studies and has accumulated a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio.

“Pozdeutinurad has the potential to become the therapy of choice for patients who have progressive gout with persistent and unresolved symptoms despite first-line therapy. The product has the potential to materially accelerate our growth until the mid-2030s and beyond,” said Guido Oelkers, chief executive and president of Sobi, in a statement.

