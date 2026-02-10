L-Nutra Closes $83.5M Series D Round with Strategic Backing from Mubadala

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

L-Nutra Inc., a nutri-technology company that advances science-driven nutrition for longevity and nutrition as medicine, raised an $83.5 million Series D round. That included a $36.5-million investment from Mubadala Investment Co., an Abu Dhabi sovereign investor and global investment firm with more than $300 billion in assets under management.

As part of the newly established partnership, Mubadala and L-Nutra will establish a local joint venture in Abu Dhabi to produce scientific medical nutrition therapies and longevity nutrition for the Middle East and North Africa region, beginning by delivering healthier nutrition and education programs across seven Abu Dhabi schools.

“We are on the cusp of enhancing human health span, adding years to our life and life to our years,” said Joseph Antoun, chairman and chief executive of L-Nutra, in a statement. “By reformulating food into clinically validated nutrition programs, we now can support patients and individuals seeking to embark on a healthy longevity journey.”

Mubadala’s investment complements a roster of blue-chip investors that have long supported L-Nutra’s mission, such as Stéphane Bancel, a globally recognized biotech leader whose work on Moderna played a pivotal role in fighting COVID.

“This investment reinforces Abu Dhabi’s ambition to expand as a regional hub for longevity science, preventive health and advanced nutrition technologies and operate as a natural extension of the sector capabilities we are building across the UAE’s emerging life sciences ecosystem,” said Ismail Ali Abdulla, executive director of UAE Clusters, at Mubadala’s UAE Investment Platform, in a statement.

Founded in 2009, L-Nutra has partnered with 18 global university research centers and has developed breakthrough nutrition formulations inspired by precision nutrition and powered by cellular longevity science, redefining the role of nutrition to treat aging and chronic disease.

