Expanding Access: Los Angeles Cancer Network Rebrands as Oncura Health and Unveils Tarzana Clinic

Oncura Health, formerly known as Los Angeles Cancer Network, celebrated its new name and brand identity with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Tarzana clinic on Wednesday, February 18.

According to a press release issued by Oncura Health, the event was designed to mark a significant milestone in the organization’s continued growth and commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered specialty care across Southern California.

The rebrand to Oncura Health reflects the organization’s evolution into a modern, physician-led specialty care network while preserving the mission that has guided it for years: compassionate, evidence-based care rooted in access, collaboration and clinical excellence.

Services span hematology, medical oncology, gynecologic oncology, surgical coordination, infusion therapy and access to advanced treatments, including clinical trials.

The Tarzana clinic is Oncura Health’s second location and strengthens its presence in the San Fernando Valley, expanding access to comprehensive cancer and specialty services closer to where patients live and receive care. Designed to support a multidisciplinary model, the clinic brings together physicians, care teams and resources focused on improving outcomes and the patient experience.

“Our new name reflects who we are today and where we’re headed,” said Troy Simon, chief executive officer of Oncura Health. “The Tarzana opening represents our commitment to increasing access to high-quality, community-based specialty care while continuing to innovate and collaborate on behalf of patients and families.”

The ceremony included remarks from Oncura Health leadership, physicians and invited community partners, followed by a ribbon-cutting and tours of the new facility.

Through a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach, Oncura Health provides specialty medical care, infusion therapy and access to innovative clinical trials across its growing network of community-based clinics.

