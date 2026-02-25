Origin Pelvic Floor Therapy Secures Series B Funding to Transform Women’s Health

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Origin, a national provider of pelvic floor physical therapy and whole-body musculoskeletal care for women, closed a Series B funding led by SJF Ventures alongside Blue Venture Fund and Gratitude Railroad, among others. The new capital will allow the company to accelerate the development of personalized, clinically-proven care journeys, powered by AI tools, including Athena and Origin’s patient-facing AI agent, GinaGPT.

“For too long, pelvic floor conditions were overlooked or ignored,” said Perry Clarkson, managing director at SJF Ventures, in a statement. “Origin, via its hybrid in-person and virtual business model, is delivering life-changing care and seizing a $61-billion market opportunity by making proven solutions to pelvic floor symptoms accessible to women across all 50 states and all stages of life and medical conditions.”

Origin combines deep clinical expertise and a scalable care model to redefine what MSK care can look like for women. With longitudinal data on 39 million patient interactions for more than 10 years, the company has built an AI-driven clinical decision product, Athena, that supports the team in driving better patient outcomes and best-in-class revenue cycle management.

Origin has also launched an app called “The Origin Way,” which enables patients to stay connected with their clinical care team and continue care at home with an exercise and educational program designed by their clinician. Origin will continue to invest in clinical training to aid the shortage of pelvic floor physical therapists and women’s health musculoskeletal providers across the country.

Founded during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 by co-founders Carine Carmy, Nona Farahnik Yadegar and David Yadegar, Origin offers virtual and in-person PT sessions, supported by proprietary exercise programs, educational content and community experiences. Its clinical training and mentoring program, Origin University, has trained over 100 PTs and PTAs in 2025 and is deploying AI in training and onboarding tools to accelerate learning.

Information for this article was sourced from Origin.