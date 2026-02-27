Advancing Pediatric Care: Dr. Jonathan Santoro at CHLA

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) has announced the appointment of Jonathan D. Santoro, MD, a neurologist and physician-scientist known for advancing patient care and research, as chief of neurology and co-director of the Neurological Institute at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Dr. Santoro previously served as Director of Neuroimmunology and led the division as Interim Chief during a comprehensive national search.

The Neurological Institute at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles cares for children with serious brain and nervous system conditions. Dr. Santoro will co-direct the Neurological Institute with Mark D. Krieger, MD, surgeon-in-chief at CHLA.

In his new role, Dr. Santoro will lead neurologic clinical care across inpatient and outpatient settings, advance clinical trials and basic and translational research, oversee education programs and faculty and staff development, and guide strategic growth. His leadership will support high-quality patient care, foster innovation and advance training programs – all designed to improve outcomes for children, adolescents and young adults with complex neurological conditions.

Advertisement

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Santoro in his new leadership roles,” said Alan S. Wayne, MD, pediatrician-in-chief, senior vice president of academic affairs and chair of the Department of Pediatrics at CHLA and the Keck School of Medicine of USC. “Dr. Santoro’s expertise in pediatric neuroimmunology, his National Institutes of Health-funded research program, and his proven mentorship and leadership will strengthen our neuroscience programs and enhance care for individuals with neurologic conditions.”

Dr. Santoro is recognized for his work in pediatric neuroimmunology and immune-mediated neurologic disorders. He is a leading authority on Down syndrome regression disorder and serves as co-principal investigator of the first NIH-funded clinical trial evaluating targeted therapies for this condition. He also holds an academic appointment as associate clinical professor of pediatrics and neurology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, where he contributes to research, education and mentorship.

Dr. Santoro joined CHLA in 2019. He has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters, served on editorial boards for leading journals and is a frequent invited speaker at national and international conferences. His contributions have influenced clinical care and research priorities nationally and have earned numerous teaching, research and leadership awards.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Children’s Hospital.