This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Veteran healthcare executive Michael Sarian, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NOR Healthcare Systems Corp., has led the successful acquisition and operational turnaround of Southern California Hospital at Culver City, restoring stability, quality and community confidence in one of West Los Angeles’ most historic hospitals.

Founded in 1925 by Dr. Foster Hull, Culver City’s first health officer, the hospital began as the city’s first medical facility at 9543 Culver Boulevard, a building that still stands today and symbolizes nearly a century of service to the community.

When Sarian and NOR Healthcare Systems Corp assumed ownership, the hospital faced significant operational and reputational challenges. Community trust had eroded, operational flow had become unstable amid uncertainty, and the prospect of collapse and emergency room diversion meant local patients were being routed to hospitals farther away. Concerns regarding quality of care further underscored the urgent need for disciplined leadership and structural reform.

Advertisement

Under Sarian’s direction, the hospital has undergone a comprehensive turnaround focused on restoring clinical standards, strengthening operational systems and rebuilding patient confidence.

“Our goal is to honor nearly a century of care while ensuring this hospital meets the highest standards of quality and service,” said Sarian. “We are committed to providing the Culver City community with a safe, reliable and compassionate place to receive care and to restoring trust in every aspect of hospital operations.”

Today, Southern California Hospital at Culver City reflects a renewed commitment to its founding mission of combining compassion with innovative medicine for residents of Culver City and surrounding communities.

Advertisement

The Emergency Room is fully open and actively serving local patients, ending prior diversion issues. Operational flow has been restructured to ensure accountability and patient safety. The lobby and physicians’ lounge have been remodeled, elevating both patient and staff experience. Facility upgrades and new vendors reinforce a culture of cleanliness and professionalism. Leading medical specialists continue to join the physician roster, strengthening clinical capabilities across departments.

Sarian’s broader model, acquiring distressed hospitals and restoring them to operational success, is built on financial discipline, regulatory cooperation and hands-on executive leadership. Through American Healthcare Systems Corp., Inc., NOR Healthcare Systems Corp., and Healthcare Systems of America Corp., he operates nineteen hospitals in Los Angeles and across the country, systematically stabilizing facilities facing financial and operational distress and returning them to long-term viability and profitability.

Information for this article was sourced from Southern California Hospital at Culver City.