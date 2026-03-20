Biocom and Octane Announce Strategic Partnership for Life Sciences

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Collaboration expands access to accelerator programs, capital networks and industry networks for life science and medtech companies statewide

Biocom, the largest life science membership association, representing companies across California and major life science markets, and Octane, a leading accelerator and innovation platform for technology and medtech companies, have announced a strategic partnership to expand access to capital, accelerator programs and industry networks for life science and medtech companies across California and key life science ecosystems.

Through this partnership, Biocom will extend the reach of its global life science membership network into Orange County while connecting Octane’s innovation network to life science leaders across California, nationally and internationally. Octane will expand access to its accelerator programs, investor networks and growth platform more broadly to companies across the Biocom community, giving emerging and growth-stage companies a single, coordinated path to resources, capital and markets.

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“Biocom and Octane each bring unique strengths to the life science and medtech innovation ecosystems,” said Tim Scott, president and CEO of Biocom. “By bringing together Octane’s accelerator and investor networks with Biocom’s life science community, we are creating new pathways for entrepreneurs to access capital, partnerships and growth opportunities.”

“Octane and Biocom share a common mission: to help innovative companies start, grow and scale,” said Bill Carpou, CEO of Octane. “Octane’s track record of guiding companies from concept to commercialization, combined with Biocom’s industry influence and connectivity, will accelerate the development and deployment of new life science and medtech technologies.”

As part of the partnership, Biocom and Octane will collaborate to expand access to growth resources, industry events and investment opportunities for companies across the life science and medtech sectors. Companies participating in Octane’s LaunchPad accelerator will receive one year of complimentary Biocom membership, providing access to policy and advocacy, workforce development initiatives, cost-saving Biocom Group Purchasing programs and the Biocom Health Benefits Trust.

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Biocom members will gain greater exposure to Octane’s innovation community, through its industry conferences, capital programs and investor network, with preferred pricing for Octane events and opportunities to engage with its network of entrepreneurs, investors and corporate partners. Octane will work closely with Biocom to identify high-potential life science and medtech companies within the Biocom membership and help prepare them for fundraising, strategic partnerships and growth.

The organizations will also work together to promote industry programs, support emerging companies and strengthen connections across California and other major innovation hubs, including San Diego, Orange County, Greater Los Angeles, the Bay Area, Boston and Washington state, creating a more connected and efficient pipeline from innovation to commercialization.

Biocom represents more than 1,700 member companies and organizations across the life science industry, while Octane’s portfolio companies have collectively raised more than $12.1 billion in capital since 2010. Together, the organizations bring a powerful combination of market access, advocacy, accelerator expertise and investor networks to companies at every stage of growth.

By leveraging their combined networks and expertise, the organizations aim to speed the development and commercialization of breakthrough technologies while helping companies overcome barriers to capital, talent and market adoption. Biocom and Octane will remain independent organizations operating under their respective brands and leadership while collaborating on programs, membership engagement and strategic initiatives that reinforce California’s leadership in life science and technology innovation.

Information for this article was sourced from Biocom and Octane.